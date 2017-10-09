When someone mentions SEMA, fuel efficiency and hypermiling aren’t necessarily subjects that immediately come to mind. That hasn’t stopped Hyundai, however, which will be debuting a curiously named creation it’s calling the HyperEconiq Ioniq Concept. As you might expect, this car is based on the Ioniq hybrid, which has been quite well received here at Motor1.

“The HyperEconiq Ioniq takes the Ioniq where we always knew it could go, without sacrificing drivability,” said Bisi Ezerioha, president, Bisimoto Engineering. “Leveraging the outstanding Ioniq electrified platform and powertrain, we’ve focused on a variety of technical elements to bring efficiency, aero, and design to the highest level.”

To create the, ah, hyperized version of this hybrid, Hyundai teamed up with Canada’s Bisimoto Engineering to eek out as many mpgs from the Ioniq as possible through aerodynamic changes, reduction in friction, and mechanical adjustments. Among those mechanical tweaks are a Bisimoto pulse-chamber exhaust system, Racepack OBD monitoring electronics, aluminum brake calipers, Recaro seats, NGK spark plugs, and ARP wheel studs. We’re not sure what wheel studs have to do with better fuel mileage, but since we’re on the subject, we also don’t entirely understand what “optimized inertial supercharging during valvetrain overlap” does. This HyperEconiq Ioniq has it though, along with “enhanced e-generators.”

Some things we do clearly get are the one-piece 19-inch carbon fiber wheels shod with low-rolling resistance tires for less friction. Also on that front, the engine is running bespoke low-friction synthetic oil. In the aero department, the car receives coilover suspension for a lower ride height and better alignment adjustment. It also wears a body kit that has a front splitter, side splitters, a rear wing, and skirts for the rear wheels.

It all must work, because Hyundai says the HyperEconiq Ioniq gets “well over 80 mpg” as tested by Bisimoto.

There’s no word on whether the components will be available for Ioniq owners, either individually or as a package deal. The show car will be on display at SEMA the end of this month in Las Vegas.

Source: Hyundai