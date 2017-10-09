Regardless of the engine, buyers of the 2018 Ford Mustang get a more potent powerplant in the refreshed model, and now the Blue Oval confirms that they get a more efficient drivetrain, too. Fuel economy for the refreshed vehicle jumps by as much as 5.6 percent, and aerodynamic tweaks also contribute to a sharper handling pony car.

The table below compares Mustang fuel economy year over year.

2017 2018 City Highway Combined City Highway Combined Change EcoBoost (auto) 21 30 24 21 32 25 4.2% EcoBoost (manual) 21 30 24 21 31 25 4.2% GT (auto) 15 24 18 16 25 19 5.6% GT (manual) 15 25 18 15 25 18 No change



Ford vehicle dynamics engineer Mike Del Zio and aerodynamics engineer Jonathan Gesek also stumbled upon a way to improve the 2018 Mustang’s handling. During on-track development Del Zio found that high-speed cornering wasn’t as good as the wind tunnel numbers had indicated. Gesek had the quick idea to put a strip of duct tape over the lower gap of the grille.

Del Zio took the Mustang back onto the track and found that it responded better in high-speed turns. “That little strip of tape made all the difference,” he said.







Del Zio and Gesek worked on the Mustang refresh team for years. Even when the latest generation arrived for the 2015 model year, their crew was "already setting targets" for these updates, they told Motor1.

There are a lot of tiny aerodynamic changes that contribute to the 2018 Mustang producing lower drag, but the biggest improvements from the downward arching nose, according to Gesek. Del Zio also notes that the revised shape provides better visibility.







Gesek told Motor1 that he would have liked to make the car lower to the ground, but that begins to affect usability. The Mustang needs to be usable, so drivers shouldn't have to worry about scraping the front end in every driveway.

The Mustang is now a global product, which also factors into the tuning. According to Gesek and Del Zio, the team works with their European partners when considering changes. However, they still make sure to retain the "experience uniquely of a Mustang."

Source: Ford