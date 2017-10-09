Even under a sheet, it looks quite attractive.
General Motors intends to debut 20 electric vehicles in the next five years, and the company's teaser image hints that at least one of them could be something to excite enthusiasts.
The photo shows the Chevrolet Bolt in the foreground, and there are 9 vehicles under sheets behind it. A model slightly to the left from the center is clearly a low-slung coupe with prominent fenders. The low, pointed nose has a resemblance to the Corvette, and the angular sculpting at the rear takes a cue from the Camaro. Judging by the models around it in the photo, the coupe appears to be fairly compact, too.
An affordable, electric sports would give General Motors a unique offering in the current market. While there are supercar EVs like the Rimac Concept One or Nio EP9, there's nothing attainable to the general public at the moment.
There are no details about any of the electric models that GM has under development, but the company intends to have the first two of them available within 18 months. Rumors suggest that one could be a Bolt-based EV for Buick.
“General Motors believes in an all-electric future,” said Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of Product Development said in the EV strategy announcement. “Although that future won’t happen overnight, GM is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles through no-compromise solutions that meet our customers’ needs.”
The rest of the EVs that GM has under wraps don't appear as exciting. There appears to be one sedan in the mix, but the rest are various flavors of hatchbacks and crossovers.
Source: GM Authority
GM Outlines All-Electric Path to Zero Emissions
2017-10-02
DETROIT — General Motors announced today how it is executing on a major element of its vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, recently announced by GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.
In the next 18 months, GM will introduce two new all-electric vehicles based off learnings from the Chevrolet Bolt EV. They will be the first of at least 20 new all-electric vehicles that will launch by 2023.
Given customers' various needs, getting to a zero emissions future will require more than just battery electric technology. It will require a two-pronged approach to electrification — battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric depending on the unique requirements.
GM also introduced SURUS — the Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure — a fuel cell powered, four-wheel steer concept vehicle on a heavy-duty truck frame that’s driven by two electric motors. With its capability and flexible architecture, SURUS could be used as a delivery vehicle, truck or even an ambulance — all emissions free.
