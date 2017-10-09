UPDATE: Lexus spokesperson Nancy Hubbell got back to us about U.S. availability for the Structural Blue edition. "This is certainly something we are looking at, but we don’t have any announcements at this time," she said.

A 15-year research project into butterfly wings has finally resulted in unique paint from Lexus, and it arrives first on the LC 500 Structural Blue edition that gives the grand tourer an iridescent look. Painting one requires 12 steps and 20 quality inspections.

The blue color takes inspiration from with shimmering wings of Morpho butterfly. Where conventional pigments reflect less than 50 percent of light, this shade takes the level to almost 100 percent, according to Lexus. Tiny flakes in the paint create an ever-changing shade of blue. Unfortunately, the company admits that the effect isn't evident in photos, so it's hard to get a good look here.







In creating this color, Lexus initially needed 40 layers of paint to get the effect. Further development reduced it down to seven coats, which made the shade realistic for production. The process is still quite complicated, though, and the company can only make two examples of the Structural Blue edition each day.

Buyers in Europe can order the special paint now on both the LC 500 and 500h. The package comes with 21-inch wheels and carbon-fiber door sill plates. Breezy Blue leather upholstery covers the part of the cabin, including the upper door trim, steering wheel, instrument panel, and center armrest. The seats feature white hides, and there's Vivid Orange leather on the gear shift and door panels. An Alcantara headliner is a nice finisher for the luxurious look.







Motor1 has reached out to Lexus about the possibility of the Structural Blue edition coming to the United States.

Customers that prefer power over aesthetics might have a new choice soon, too. Rumors indicate that Lexus has a more powerful LC 500 F on the way, and it could debut as soon as the Tokyo Motor Show in late October. The model reportedly uses a new 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with around 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts).

Source: Lexus