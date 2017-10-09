In a quite unexpected move, Porsche will seek about $235 million in compensations from Audi over different costs related to the Dieselgate scandal. While nothing is official at this point, Germany's Bild newspaper reports the sports car manufacturer has already sent a written claim to its counterparts at the four-ring brand. The publication is not citing its source.

Porsche’s claims are related to Audi’s 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine, which is used in the previous generation Cayenne luxury SUV. In July this year, Porsche announced it has discovered a manipulating software in the V6 TDI during an internal investigation, which resulted in an immediate recall for approximately 22,000 vehicles.







Apparently, Porsche wants compensations from Audi for the costs of the retrofits, legal counselling, and customer measures, related to the aforementioned recall. When asked for more information about the situation by Bild, a spokesman for the sports car marque said that internal issues are not meant for public discussions without elaborating. Meanwhile, Audi also declined to comment.

Porsche will wait “until the furor caused by the diesel-emissions scandal dies down” to deliver a diesel version of the new Cayenne. However, it will, most likely, be limited only to customers in Europe and won’t make it stateside. We expect to see the diesel Cayenne, which will use a revised version of the 3.0-liter TDI, early next year.

“With European fuel prices, it is simply unthinkable that all of our diesel customers will switch into gasoline cars,” a source close to Porsche confirmed earlier this year.

The current Cayenne might actually be the last vehicle from Porsche to receive a diesel engine, as the automaker is considering a switch to solely gasoline and electrified engine lineup.

Source: Automotive News