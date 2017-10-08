54 years later, the DB4 GT is going back into production for a limited series of just 25 cars restricted to the track. Like the 75 vehicles assembled between the years 1959 and 1963, the Continuation version is going to be assembled by hand. Aston Martin has now released a short, but sweet video with a prototype undergoing final testing at the Millbrook Proving Ground, which is one of the biggest testing centers for cars in Europe.

Only eight cars of the original batch were built to Lightweight specification and Aston Martin will make the new ones with the exact same design, but featuring improvements in terms of engine, braking, handling, and safety.

Most of the Lightweight DB4 GTs have managed to withstand the test of time and are still alive today, with their values “comfortably exceeding £3 million,” or approximately $3.9M. As for the new ones, these are (were?) available for half the money, with Aston Martin asking a cool £1.5M ($1.9M).

In order to live up to the “Continuation” part of its name, the new DB4 GTs will come with VIN numbers that will follow the last car assembled in 1963. Production is going to take place at the updated facilities in Newport Pagnell where the classic models were made decades ago.

At the heart of the DB4 GT will be a straight-six engine designed by Tadek Marek delivering 340 horsepower to the rear axle via a four-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. The “Lightweight” part of its name will be justified considering the track car is going to tip the scales at a mere 2,706 pounds (1,227 kilograms) after adding a fire extinguisher, seatbelts, and a FIA-spec roll cage.

Those 25 fortunate enough to claim the DB4 GT Continuation will be able to enjoy it on a track thanks to Aston Martin’s two-year driving program that will also include expert instructors and some of the famous circuits in the world.

Video: Aston Martin