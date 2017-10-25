UPDATE: We now have live photos of Toyota's ultra boxy SUV concept. Check them out in the gallery below.

Don’t have room in your garage for an SUV and a van, yet you need both? Toyota has figured out a solution by developing the boxy Tj Cruiser. En route to the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, the brick-like concept gets its name from the words “Toolbox” and “Joy,” while “Cruiser” is a term we are familiar with as it has been in use for many years.

Toyota has used special coating for the hood, roof, and fenders to make them resistant to scratches and dirt, “even when objects accidentally come into contact with them.” Much like a van, the Tj Cruiser is shaped like a square and has been engineered on the TNGA platform with power coming from a hybridized 2.0-liter gasoline engine. Developed to accommodate both a front- and all-wheel-drive layout, the showcar gets a beefy suspension setup and sits on 20-inch alloy wheels shod in chunky Bridgestone tires.

Getting in and out of the half SUV / half van should be a breeze thanks to the massive sliding doors, which will prove to be just as useful when loading and unloading voluminous cargo. Speaking of which, items up to three meters (118 inches) long can be squeezed inside the cabin after reclining the front and rear passenger seats. To make it even more versatile, Toyota has installed several tie-down points at the back of the seats and deck boards for anchoring a multitude of items. Bikes, surfboards, and other large objects can fit inside through the huge back door as it has a more than generous opening.

The Tj Cruiser is just one of the many vehicles Toyota will have on display at the Tokyo Motor Show starting from October 25. Other models will include the GR HV Sports and Crown concepts, along with the production-ready Century.

Source: Toyota