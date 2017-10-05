Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division has a knack for creating distinctive vehicles like the Jaguar XE Project 8 and armored Range Rover Sentinel, but the group’s bespoke Land Rover Discovery for celebrity chef Jamie Oliver takes customization to new levels. Now only can this Disco carry the cook’s family into the wilderness, but it also has all the necessary equipment to create a gourmet meal anywhere.



Lots of RVs have on-board kitchens, but they generally aren’t this well packaged. For example, if you need a snack during the drive, place a piece of bread into the toaster in the armrest. Don’t worry about butter for it, either, because attachments for the wheels lets Oliver churn the spread on the road. The slow cooker under the hood lets the chef prepare a meal during a journey, too.







Once at the cook site, Oliver has everything a person could need to make a fantastic meal. Opening the tailgate reveals a combination table, sink, and burners that slide out of the vehicle. At the nose, a rotisserie comes out of the grille, and there’s a power takeoff for keeping it turning. Don’t worry about flavor either because an herb garden and spice rack are located in the rear windows.

When the time comes to relax, a TV folds out, and a separate wheel attachment functions as an ice cream maker. It would be a great way to spend an evening under the stars.







"I gave Land Rover a massive challenge to create the ultimate kitchen on wheels. I dreamt big and asked for a lot, and what they’ve done has blown my mind," Jamie Oliver said in Land Rover’s announcement. "I didn’t think they’d actually be able to put a slow-cooker next to the engine and an olive oil dispenser in the boot, but they did."

You can see the highlights of Oliver’s custom Discovery in the video above. He’s releasing a three-part series on his Food Tube YouTube channel, and the first one is below.







Source: Land Rover