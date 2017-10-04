Remember the Trippy Tippy Hippy Van from the 24 Hours of LeMons racing league? Its creator Jeff Bloch has several different cars complying with the rules of the series and one of them, the street-legal, Upside-Down Camaro, is in trouble.

The machine was recently given to racer Dave Montoya, who borrowed it from the LeMons HQ for an event. Apparently, the homeowners association in his neighborhood is annoyed by the appearance of the weird vehicle and has sent him a letter, asking him to remove the car from his driveway.







Stating that “all Permitted Parking Areas shall be used solely for the parking of motor vehicles used for personal transportation,” the HOA gives Montoya 15 days to park the car somewhere else so that his “property is in compliance.” But there’s one thing they are missing – the Camaro is actually exactly that, a road-legal vehicle for personal use.







The Upside-Down Camaro is built on top of a fully running 1990 Ford Festiva, modified to wear the Camaro shell, and meets California’s emissions standards. It’s actually one of the very few cars from the LeMons series that’s road-legal.

“Told them to piss off,” Montoya told Jalopnik regarding the HOA’s letter, also saying that he will send the association members a link to a video of him driving the car for “personal transportation.”

Bloch has already created a number of vehicles for the LeMons league, including cars that look like a plane, a helicopter, and the station wagon from National Lampoon’s Vacation.

Source: 24 Hours of LeMons via Jalopnik