Hide press release Show press release

RANGE ROVER SPORT FIRST ZERO EMISSION PLUG-IN FROM LAND ROVER

Updates across the Range Rover Sport line-up are headlined with new PHEV, combining electric and petrol power for sustainable performance: Total power / torque output: 404PS (297kW) / 640Nm Combined NEDC fuel economy: 101mpg Combined NEDC CO 2 emissions: 64g/km Electric-only range: 31 miles (51km) Rapid charging time: 2 hours 45 minutes

Latest consumer technology to tackle all life’s obstacles with Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, your twin high-definition touchscreen digital butler

Customers can choose from clean Ingenium four-cylinder, V6 and V8 petrol and diesel engines along with new plug-in hybrid electric model

New flagship 575PS Range Rover Sport SVR completes 0-60mph sprint in only 4.3 seconds

Range Rover Sport’s exterior design enhanced to underline its dynamic character

Available to order from Land Rover retailers now, priced from £61,315 (OTR). Customers should visit landrover.com for more information

Whitley, UK, 4 October 2017 – The new Range Rover Sport is transformed by technology, with a plug-in hybrid electric powertrain delivering efficiency, capability and performance like never before.

Today’s reveal follows the news that from 2020 all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be electrified and marks the next step on the Great British company’s electrification journey.

In addition to efficient PHEV options, every Range Rover Sport has an enhanced design and new consumer technology. The flagship SVR now delivers 575PS, making it the fastest Range Rover to date. This is an SUV driven to another level of dynamic capability, with breadth of appeal and desirability like no other.

“When we started the design process with this new Range Rover Sport, it was important that we maintained its sporting prowess while evolving the exterior design. The addition of design-enabled technologies, such as our new infotainment system and the LED headlights demonstrate our drive towards ever greater desirability for the customer.”

Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover

The British-designed, engineered and built Range Rover Sport has sold more than 732,000 since it was introduced in 2004. Its unrivalled mix of refinement and exhilarating performance has starred on TV and in movies around the world.

The latest Range Rover Sport is Jaguar Land Rover’s first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Badged P400e, the new model provides sustainable performance by combining a 300PS (221kW) 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 116PS (85kW) electric motor. The 404PS (297kW) total available power output[1] – available through the permanent four-wheel drive system – delivers 0-60mph in 6.3 seconds (0-100km/h in only 6.7 seconds) and a maximum speed of 137mph (220km/h). With an impressive 640Nm of torque, the new powertrain mixes dynamic and sustainable performance with traditional Land Rover capability, comfort and refinement.

Thanks to its electrified powertrain, Range Rover Sport P400e emits only 64g/km on the NEDC combined cycle and offers an all-electric range of up to 31 miles (51km) without the petrol engine running. For the first time Land Rover customers can experience zero-emission, near-silent off-road luxury with uncompromised all-terrain capability as well as entry into areas with restrictions for air quality, including most congestion charging zones.

Drivers can select from two driving modes to best suit their needs:

Parallel Hybrid mode (the default driving mode) – combines petrol and electric drive. The driver can optimise battery charge or fuel economy by utilising one of two charge management functions:

o SAVE function – prevents the battery charge dropping below a pre-selected level.

o Predictive Energy Optimisation (PEO) function – entering a destination in the navigation system enables the feature, which utilises in built GPS altitude data for the selected route, to intelligently combine the electric motor and petrol engine to maximise fuel economy.

EV (Electric Vehicle) mode – enables the vehicle to run solely on the electric motor using the energy stored in the battery, the ideal solution for quiet, zero emission journeys.

Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 technology has a unique calibration to intelligently and precisely distribute torque from the electric motor, which has no creep speed and maximum torque from zero rpm, to all four wheels. This gives greater control during low-speed off-road manoeuvres, reaffirming Range Rover Sport’s outstanding breadth of capability.

"The new Range Rover Sport strikes a compelling balance between dynamic capability, passenger comfort and efficiency. The introduction of our advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain is a watershed moment in the history of our performance SUV.”

Nick Collins, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover

The motor is powered by a 13.1kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery. Land Rover engineers delivered a set-up that maximises interior space and provides ideal weight distribution. The 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine is longitudinally mounted, with the 85kW electric motor housed in the ZF automatic eight-speed transmission at the centre of the vehicle alongside the 7kW on-board charger. The access point for the cable is at the front of the vehicle, while the prismatic cell lithium-ion battery is mounted at the rear beneath the boot floor.

A full charge can be achieved in as little as 2 hours 45 minutes at home using a dedicated 32 amp wall box. The battery can be fully charged in 7 hours 30 minutes using the 10 amp home charging cable supplied as standard.

With significant changes under the skin, the exterior has evolved to harmonise and modernise the design, making the Range Rover Sport look more dynamic without changing its character.

At the front, the striking new design is enabled by all-new LED headlights, sitting alongside a redesigned grille. This is complemented by a new bumper with a more aggressive profile. The new PHEV derivative also includes access to the 7kW on-board charger hidden behind the Land Rover badge on the right of the grille.

Inside the cabin the new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, called ‘Blade’ by its developers, is the most advanced ever created by Jaguar Land Rover and is truly state-of-the-art. Two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens form the centrepiece of the minimalist cabin, blending a futuristic, elegant feel with an intuitive, engaging interface and unrivalled functionality.

In-car connectivity is enhanced with up to 14 power points, including a domestic plug socket to keep laptops and other devices topped up. The introduction of the Jaguar Land Rover Activity Key also brings new levels of convenience to the Range Rover Sport, allowing customers to lock and unlock their vehicle without the need to carry a key fob – ideal for outdoor pursuits.

The new Range Rover Sport has been enhanced with further technologies for greater comfort and convenience:

Gesture sunblind: opened and closed by an advanced gesture control system that senses an occupant’s hand movement. All it takes to open the blind is a rearward swipe in front of the rear view mirror, and forwards to close

Advanced Tow Assist: takes care of the difficult counter-steering required to position trailers accurately when reversing. The driver can simply guide the trailer into the desired space using the rotary controller for the Terrain Response 2 system

Pixel-laser LED headlights: advanced technology provides greater luminance and intelligently blanks sections of LEDs to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers

Those looking for the ultimate performance SUV will relish the potent new SVR derivative, which takes the Range Rover Sport into new territory. Power is up to 575PS, delivering the 0-60mph sprint in only 4.3 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds), while bold design revisions and the increased use of carbon fibre construction make the new SVR more dramatic, faster and more agile than before.

Designed and engineered by Jaguar Land Rover in the UK, the new Range Rover Sport will be produced at the company’s Solihull production facility and is available to order now with first deliveries from the end of 2017 (market dependent).

[1] Peak internal combustion engine and electric power not delivered at same engine speed

RANGE ROVER SPORT

TECHNICAL PRESS PACK CONTENTS

SUSTAINABLE LUXURY

1.1 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle: performance and efficiency in one

1.2 Charging made simple

1.3 First-class functionality

PREMIUM DESIGN

2.1 Enhanced exterior

2.2 Interior changes

3. STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY

3.1 Information at your fingertips

3.2 Seeing is believing

3.3 The most connected Range Rover Sport

3.4 Improved driver assistance systems and InControl features

4 . WORLD-CLASS ENGINEERING

4.1 An SUV for all seasons

4.2 Lightweight and aerodynamic

4.3 Powerful, refined and efficient engines

4.4 Safety and the environment

5. RANGE ROVER SPORT SVR

SUSTAINABLE LUXURY

The new Range Rover Sport embodies the pioneering spirit inherent in every Land Rover and now delivers sustainable performance and efficiency with the introduction of plug-in petrol-electric power. The highly capable and dynamic performance SUV features Jaguar Land Rover’s first Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain and is capable of making trips of up to 31 miles (51km) with zero tailpipe emissions when driven in all-electric mode.

1.1. PHEV: performance and efficiency in one

The new PHEV model, the P400e, is the most efficient Range Rover Sport and combines an advanced 300PS (221kW) four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 116PS (85kW) electric motor. This transformational technology is powered by an advanced 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery giving a total available power output of 404PS (297kW) from the permanent four-wheel drive (4WD) system.*

Together they drive Land Rover’s performance SUV from 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds and to a top speed of 137mph. With an impressive 640Nm of torque, the new powertrain mixes dynamic and sustainable performance with traditional Range Rover capability, comfort and refinement.

The P400e uses both the Ingenium petrol engine and electric motor to deliver CO 2 emissions of 64g/km and fuel economy of up to 101mpg (2.8 l/100km) on the NEDC combined cycle, making this the most fuel-efficient Land Rover. The intelligent system can also capture and store the energy generated when braking to help recharge the battery.

“The introduction of the latest PHEV technology broadens the appeal of the Range Rover Sport. Whisper quiet in EV mode, it brings a new level of serenity to the driving experience and the transition to combined power is seamless, delivering an addictive performance boost at the top end.”

Nick Collins, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover

The combination of Ingenium petrol and electric power can be used in two driving modes: Parallel Hybrid mode (the default driving mode) and EV (Electric Vehicle) mode.

In Parallel Hybrid mode the PHEV model can intelligently and seamlessly combine the two power sources to deliver efficient progress. When driven in this way, the new powertrain delivers the best of all worlds. By using its electrical energy reserves intelligently the P400e always has the power and capability customers demand from a Range Rover Sport.

On longer journeys, customers can use the SAVE function to deploy the EV-only range for a specific part of their journey, for example, when entering congested urban areas, while the Predictive Energy Optimisation function uses the vehicle’s Navigation system to maximise fuel efficiency.

In EV mode the P400e can be driven up to 51km with zero-emissions when fully charged. This driving mode is manually selected using a button on the console and gives the new PHEV model a top speed of 137km/h (85mph) while its generous range will allow drivers to complete most journeys without even engaging the Ingenium petrol engine**.

Whatever the conditions, the new Range Rover Sport’s exceptional performance and capability are undiminished. Furthermore, P400e customers benefit from its reduced fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions, and also entry into areas with access restrictions on combustion engine-only vehicles.

Land Rover’s engineers have delivered a solution that maximises interior space and provides the ideal weight distribution. The 2.0-litre Ingenium engine can be found under the clamshell bonnet, as you would a standard derivative, with the 85kW electric motor housed on the transmission, at the centre of the vehicle.

The access point for the 7kW on-board recharging socket is located behind the Land Rover badge on right of the grille, at the front of the vehicle, while the 13.1kWh prism-shaped lithium-ion battery is mounted at the rear beneath the boot floor.

* Peak Internal Combustion Engine and Electric power not delivered at same engine speed

** In 2014 the proportion of car driver trips under 8km (five miles) was 56%.

Source: Road Use Statistics Great Britain 2016, Department for Transport, 7 April 2016

Charging made simple

The new PHEV model features a plug-in charge point behind a discreet panel on the grille, a 7kW on-board charger, and a charging cable. A full charge can be achieved in approximately 7.5 hours (10 amp) (varies by market, location and the type of hardware used) so the Range Rover Sport P400e is suited to overnight battery top-ups using a domestic plug socket.

The PHEV model is available with three types of cable and includes a home charging lead, which connects to domestic power supplies, as standard.

For faster recharging, a multi-function cable is available for use at higher power 32 amp commercial charging locations and suitably equipped homes. This can reduce the charge time to as little as two-and-three-quarter hours.

Similar performance is available with the public charging cable, which is compatible with AC wall boxes installed at domestic and business premises and service stations, making it ideal for charging on the move.

Timed charging is also available via the Range Rover Sport’s state-of-the-art infotainment system, which allows owners to choose the most appropriate time to begin charging – perfect for customers who want to plug in when they return home, but want to wait until a cheaper energy tariff is available.

Owners can monitor the charging status via two illuminated strips that sit either side of the charging socket behind the grille. A white light signifies the vehicle is connected but indicates that charging has not started, while a blue light shows that timed charging is set but not underway. A flashing green signal shows the car is charging, while a solid green light indicates the battery is fully charged.

When customers are away from their vehicle, they can use the InControl app to monitor the charge status, as well as receive an alert if there is an error, or the cable has been removed forcibly.

1.2. First-class functionality

The petrol engine and electric motor of the P400e have been calibrated to work in perfect harmony whatever the state of battery charge, with two charge management functions available when driving in Parallel Hybrid mode.

Predictive Energy Optimisation helps to make the most of both power sources and is activated when the driver enters a destination into the navigation system (except China). By analysing factors such as the traffic conditions, gradient of the route and whether it is an urban or rural environment, the PHEV system will seamlessly combine electric and Ingenium petrol engine power to optimise efficiency.

In addition, the driver-selectable SAVE mode, accessed through the Touchscreen, maintains battery charge at the point of activation. At this point, the vehicle will only use the electric motor once it has replenished enough energy via regenerative braking or charging, allowing customers to conserve electric power to be used on a specific part of their journey.

The operation of the PHEV powertrain is supported by the latest ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, which combines lightweight construction and highly efficient operation to reduce fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions while delivering the supreme refinement and keen responses expected from the Range Rover Sport. The advanced transmission adapts to suit individual driving styles, so dynamic driving is automatically accompanied by more urgent gear changes.

PREMIUM DESIGN

“The new Range Rover Sport features well-considered updates that reinforce its assertive and powerful design. The vehicle has evolved into a unique statement of performance, while the refined appearance speaks to the modernity of our Range Rover family.”

Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer at Land Rover

2.1. Updated exterior

Range Rover Sport’s exterior design has been enhanced to underline its dynamic character. These design enhancements harmonise and modernise its purposeful appearance, while new slimline headlights and rear light clusters sharpen the vehicle’s attitude.

The striking new lights and slimmer grille blend into a clean, single surface, complemented by an updated front bumper with slimmer, brighter LED fog lights.

This new bumper design creates a more planted, ground-hugging aesthetic that also improves airflow for enhanced cooling. The design of the fender vents is also more assertive than before while the floating roof helps create a long and lean profile.

At the rear, a new more aggressive slotted spoiler profile complements the vehicle’s clean, efficient design, while significantly reducing the accumulation of dirt on the rear windscreen to improve visibility.

Three new alloy wheel options underline the Range Rover Sport’s purposeful attitude, by accentuating its athletic stance. The 21 and 22-inch designs are available with a silver, diamond-turned or black finish.

Customers looking for an even more purposeful vehicle can opt for the new Black Exterior Pack for HSE Dynamic models. This adds Gloss Black exterior accents, including the grille mesh and surround, to give the Range Rover Sport a stealth-like appearance.

The addition of a new Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack, available across the model range, adds a high-performance edge with Gloss Black and Carbon Fibre additions to the main grille, fender vent and bonnet vent surrounds, as well as the door mirror covers and tailgate finisher. Customers can also choose new Byron Blue metallic paint.

Lighting the way

The introduction of LED headlight technology gave Land Rover’s design team greater flexibility and the opportunity to develop a sharper new headlight graphic, while also providing superior illumination.

More energy efficient and designed to last the lifetime of the vehicle, the light they produce is much closer to daylight and helps make night driving less tiring. Standard features include signature daytime running lights, automatic headlights and power wash. The new technology delivers four headlight options – Premium, Matrix, Pixel and Pixel-Laser LED.

The standard Premium headlight package has 24 LEDs per vehicle, with Signature Running Lights and optional Auto High Beam Assist.

The state-of-the-art Matrix LED light system with 52 LEDs offers the next level of functionality by splitting the beam into vertical strips that can be controlled individually and allow for use of the high and low beam at the same time. This is achieved by casting up to four vertical shadows in front of the vehicle to prevent it dazzling approaching road users without the need to dip the main beam. The advanced set-up can be optimised for town, country and motorway driving, as well as bad weather.

Pixel LED lighting delivers complete control of 142 individual LEDs. It maximises the amount of light the new Range Rover Sport projects onto the road by splitting the main beam pattern vertically and horizontally. This enables up to four higher definition shadows to avoid dazzling multiple vehicles ahead. This headlight option incorporates Bending Lights which operate at higher speeds to direct the main beam pattern according to the direction of steering.

This lighting is complemented by a new Pixel-Laser High Beam, which projects a precise and constant light more than 500 metres ahead thanks to 144 LEDs and four laser diodes. For night driving and at speeds of 80km/h or more, the powerful system provides exceptional forward visibility and advanced warning of potential obstacles. The intelligent system automatically dims when other vehicles are detected.

Innovative new turn indicators that sweep from the front and rear LED lights’ inner to outer corner have also been introduced. This eye-catching movement gives a sophisticated and clear statement of the driver’s intended direction.

2.2. Interior refinement

“The clean uncluttered lines of the interior give the feeling of inner strength – the sports command driving position allows drivers to enjoy the sporting prowess of the vehicle. The Blade infotainment system reduces the visual clutter making it an even more intuitive and a user-friendly environment.”

Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer at Land Rover

More comfortable than ever

New Ebony Vintage Tan and Ebony Eclipse colourways are available in the luxurious cabin. Semi-Aniline Leather, previously only available in the Range Rover, offers additional luxury with its outstanding quality and stain-resistant finish. It is standard on Autobiography Dynamic trim and optional on HSE and HSE Dynamic models with 20 or 22-way electronically-adjustable seats.

Slimmer front seats have been introduced for improved support via new foams, trims and interlayers, providing enhanced comfort and a more technical appearance. Grained leather upholstery is available with eight-way adjustable front seats, as well as the 14-way and 14-way memory designs. Perforated Windsor leather comes with the 16-way memory front seats and the 16-way seats fitted with winged headrests.

New interior ambient lighting highlights key design cues throughout the cabin with as many as 10 different colour options available. The atmospheric set-up bathes the footwells, sections of the doors and other parts of the interior in light, creating an even more cosseting and relaxing cabin.

Passengers also benefit from a series of flexible new stowage solutions, typified by cup holders that can be removed to reveal a deep new 3.2-litre storage area in the centre console with dedicated USB charging port.

In addition, the 7.8-litre cubby box (up from 5.8 litres) features a new double-level hinged tray when open, perfect for keeping wallets and mobile phones secure and out of sight. The lockable glove box provides enhanced security, while customers can specify an optional cooler compartment or a new refrigerator in the front centre console, to provide the luxury of cooled drinks on demand. The fridge is capable of holding four 500ml bottles and chilling to 5⁰C with the ability to perform a rapid cool to quickly chill drinks.

2.3. Interior touches

Air quality refined

A new cabin air ionisation system, Nanoe™, is central to the increased focus on passenger wellbeing. It improves the air quality within the cabin and can help reduce allergens, viruses, bacteria and odours.

The system uses nano-sized charged water particles which decompose harmful substances and thus help to cleanse the air. It can be switched on or off via the Climate screen.

Gesture sunblind

Convenience-boosting technology is at the heart of the new Range Rover Sport, as exemplified by the powered roof sunblind, which can be opened and closed using an advanced gesture control system capable of sensing the movement of a hand.

All it takes to open the sunblind is a rearward swipe in front of the rear-view mirror, while a simple forward motion will prompt the blind to close. Comfortable and convenient for passengers, this intuitive system also reduces potential distraction to the driver.

In addition, an intelligent function can close the blinds automatically when all passengers have disembarked and the vehicle is locked. This keeps the interior cool in warm weather and minimises the need for air conditioning when passengers return. When the driver opens the door, the sunblind will automatically and smoothly slide open. The sunblind can still be operated with conventional buttons, if preferred.

STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY

The Range Rover Sport features latest consumer technology to tackle all of life’s obstacles including the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system– your twin high-definition touchscreen digital butler.

Information at your fingertips

Two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens form the centrepiece of the minimalist cabin with Touch Pro Duo, dubbed ‘Blade’ by its developers, the most advanced infotainment system created by Jaguar Land Rover. Fast and intuitive, it combines finely engineered physical controls and a beautiful digital interface to deliver a truly connected driving experience.

The system looks simultaneously futuristic and elegant with its interlinked 10-inch touchscreens providing superior clarity and ease of operation, and familiar tap, swipe and pinch-to-zoom control gestures on the upper screen. The customisable home screen also allows customers to create shortcuts to preferred features.

Touch Pro Duo can dual-task for the driver, keeping the mapping information displayed on the upper touchscreen, while providing easy access to further features on the secondary lower screen. By dividing information and controls logically between the two screens, the new Range Rover Sport achieves a more intuitive user experience.

The upper screen on the central console can be angled to counter glare and improve visibility while the fixed lower 10-inch display is the control panel and manages more functional tasks such as the climate control, seat and vehicle settings.

Key to its design are two rotary Dynamic Dials, which can be used to control the cabin temperature, fan speed, seat climate and massage functions. This screen can also be used to manage media and phone functionality via specialist widgets when the upper screen is in use.

3.2. Exceptional clarity

Instrumentation is provided by an all-new 12-inch high-resolution interactive display with dual dial, single dial and extended mode views, while other frequently used features – including phone, navigation and media settings – can also be managed using this innovative new cluster.

In addition, a next-generation head-up display system puts vital information just where the driver wants it, using 10-inch full-colour projection with superior clarity and definition. It presents essential information on the windscreen, keeping vehicle speed and navigation directions in view at all times. Other updates can be shown without causing unnecessary distraction, including adaptive cruise control settings and Advanced Driver Assistance alerts such as signals from the traffic sign recognition system.

The information appears to hover beyond the windscreen thanks to an increased perceived projection distance, preventing a driver’s eyes from having to constantly refocus and helping to reduce the possibility of fatigue.

The full-colour image is generated using four super-bright LEDs and a high-resolution TFT LCD screen. The image is sharper, up to 66 per cent brighter and more than twice the size of other systems, allowing customers to adjust the layout, height and brightness of the display.

“With so much innovative technology integrated throughout the cabin, the new Range Rover Sport is a haven for both passengers and the driver. Whether you’re behind the wheel using the advanced driver information screens or in the back charging your phone or logged onto the 4G WiFi, this is a vehicle that connects with its occupants like never before.”

Nick Collins, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover

3.3. The most connected Range Rover Sport

The steering wheel controls on the new Range Rover Sport feature intuitive new capacitive switches and dynamic illuminated icons, which configure icons depending on the infotainment media being used. In addition, the advanced controls maintain the minimalist quality of the interior.

The user-friendly switches provide full control of the instrument cluster, with media playback, phone, cruise control and heated steering wheel settings, plus a shortcut to a feature of the driver’s choosing, all easily manageable. The capacitive ‘wheel’ also enables scrolling by finger or thumb.

Working closely with Nuance, a global leader in voice recognition technology, the system is stored on a solid-state drive for instant response. It can also deal with more conversational interaction in English (UK and US) and Chinese Mandarin, as well as offering helpful error feedback.

The new Range Rover Sport also provides passengers in the second row with a larger 10-inch rear seat entertainment display that includes a touchscreen for the first time to offer enhanced clarity and ease of use. This innovative technology makes the rear passenger experience even more luxurious. Powered by an advanced quad-core processor, the system is linked by an ultra-fast Ethernet network.

With up to 14 connection points integrated discreetly throughout the cabin, the vehicle is perfectly equipped as a mobile workspace and entertainment hub.

This is thanks to USB, HDMI and 12V connections in the front console cubby box, while there is also a 12V socket in the glove box. For rear passengers, there is 12V charging, domestic plug socket, USB and HDMI, while the load space also provides 12V and a second domestic plug socket to keep laptops and other devices topped up.

In addition, there is provision for up to eight 4G Wi-Fi connections, which ensures continuous connectivity on the move.

Built on top of this is Land Rover’s latest online media functionality, which allows for the aggregation of numerous content providers and their personalised content – such as Deezer and TuneIn – that gives access to more than 40 million music tracks and four million on-demand programmes and podcasts. For the first time, these can be directly from the vehicle without the need for a smartphone – providing a seamless and integrated experience.

For extra convenience, Land Rover’s innovative Activity Key wristband is available on Range Rover Sport for the first time, allowing customers to lock and unlock the vehicle without using the standard fob. Perfect for runners, swimmers or cyclists who don’t want to carry a traditional key while exercising, the durable Activity Key is fully waterproof to depths of 18m and designed to withstand temperatures ranging from -50 to +125 degrees.

To lock or unlock the vehicle, the Activity Key must be held within 30mm of the second “R” of the Range Rover badge on the tailgate and, once activated, the main vehicle fob is disabled and can be left safely inside the cabin.

3.4. Improved driver assistance systems and InControl features

The suite of driver assistance features on the new Range Rover Sport has been restructured to be even more intuitive for customers.

Core features such as Lane Departure Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking, cruise control and speed limiter are all fitted as standard.

The Drive Pack adds features to inform and equip customers for any journey. Central to this are Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Speed Limiter and Driver Condition Monitor, while the Traffic Sign Recognition now reads more complex signs such as ‘stop’ or ‘no entry’.

The Drive Pro Pack features High Speed Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Speed Limiter, Driver Condition Monitor and Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist.

The Park Pack includes Land Rover’s 360-degree Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor and Clear Exit Monitor, which alerts passengers exiting from the rear doors to potential hazards approaching from behind. If a vehicle is detected, a light flashes on the door to notify those attempting to disembark.

The Park Pro Pack includes all of the above features with the addition of Park Assist – a suite of advanced automated parking features that aid parallel and perpendicular parking.

Superior sound

All Range Rover Sport audio systems have been designed with meticulous attention to detail and a focus on finding optimum positions for every speaker around the cabin. As well as Land Rover’s Base 250 audio system there are three industry-leading systems developed with renowned British audio experts Meridian: 380W, 825W surround or 1,700W Signature systems, with 12, 18 and 22 speakers respectively, and each with a dual-channel subwoofer. The 1,700W Signature system benefits from four speakers in the vehicle headliner to deliver true three-dimensional sound quality.

WORLD-CLASS ENGINEERING

4.1 A car for all seasons

Peerless ride quality, regardless of the terrain or conditions, is a core part of the Range Rover Sport experience and the advanced suspension system combines poise and stability with exceptional ride isolation for flat, confident cornering and a natural and intuitive feel behind the wheel.

Comprising a lightweight front and rear design, the suspension layout complements the advanced aluminium construction of the car perfectly. It is a fully independent layout features a wide-spaced double wishbone set-up at the front and an advanced multi-link layout at the rear.

In order to achieve the perfect balance of agility, composure and comfort, Land Rover’s engineers focused on optimising chassis stiffness and fine-tuning the steering system to deliver the exhilarating driving experience demanded of the Range Rover Sport.

All-terrain capability

Recognised for its class-leading off-road performance, the new Range Rover Sport builds upon this with the P400e, as its electric motor offers greater control of torque. This facilitates improved low-speed control and superior pull-away on low-grip surfaces. The low range transmission can also be operated in pure EV mode for near silent all-terrain journeys.

Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 technology has been retuned to intelligently and precisely distribute torque from the electric motor, which has no creep speed and maximum torque from zero rpm, to all four wheels, giving greater control during low-speed off-road manoeuvres, reaffirming its outstanding breadth of capability.

Handling and performance across the model range can also be managed via a series of Terrain Response 2 options. The P400e features a new Comfort programme which calibrates the suspension settings to ensure the most comfortable ride possible, while the Dynamic programme allows drivers to take greater control over the individual settings, which they can tailor to optimise their experience.

These programmes exist alongside Grass Gravel Snow, Mud/Ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl and Eco.

In Eco mode, the driver receives instantaneous feedback and guidance on driving more efficiently, while minimising electrical power consumption and highlighting the effects of certain features on fuel efficiency. It also softens the throttle pedal response, modifies the automatic transmission shift pattern and switches off heating for the door mirrors, steering wheel and seats to optimise fuel efficiency.

The new Range Rover Sport also benefits from Jaguar Land Rover’s unique Low Traction Launch System, which helps to exploit all available traction when pulling away on slippery surfaces. Unlike All-Terrain Progress Control, the company’s all-terrain cruise control technology, Low Traction Launch relies on the driver by initiating a unique throttle map to provides a more usable torque curve. The system is specifically designed to help drivers pull-away from a standstill on slippery surfaces such as wet grass, loose gravel and snow.

Hill Descent Control is also fitted as standard, while excellent ground clearance and a smooth underfloor help the new model negotiate rough terrain.

Wading capability for the P400e is also uncompromised with a maximum depth of 850mm shared with the rest of the Range Rover Sport line-up. For deep water wading, it is recommended that the Ingenium petrol engine is running to prevent water entering the exhaust system.

Four-wheel drive

The Range Rover Sport’s four-wheel-drive capability is managed by a new transfer case design, which has a smart actuator rather than a separate motor and ECU. This results in a 1.5kg reduction in weight and is controlled via a multi-plate clutch. Together with the bevel gear centre differential it provides a 50:50 torque split.

Using wheel slip information from a range of sensors, the clutch distributes torque evenly between all four wheels, while a ‘shift on the move’ system allows selectable high and low gears up to 60km/h. The Active Rear Locking Differential can also be optimised for cornering stability and traction.

An even more weight-optimised four-wheel drive system is available on certain models and features a single-speed transfer box and Torsen differential. This provides a 42:58 torque split and offers excellent on-road performance and agility.

Ride height versatility

With the exception of the coil-sprung SD4 variant, all Range Rover Sport models come as standard with air suspension.

When cruising at a sustained speed of 65mph or above, the suspension can lower the vehicle by 15mm to reduce drag by up to two per cent and improve fuel efficiency by up to half-a-mile per gallon.

Access Height lowers the vehicle by as much as 50mm to aid easier loading. This feature can also lock the suspension at this low level, enabling the Range Rover Sport to travel at speeds of up to 25mph in locations with restricted height, such as multi-storey car parks.

Conversely, the ride height can be increased to cater for demanding off-road scenarios, with two bespoke options. The first is Off-Road Ride Height 1, which lifts the vehicle by as much as 40mm for speeds up to 50mph and is ideal for driving faster on less extreme off-road conditions, such as deeply rutted dirt roads. For more extreme landscapes or wading through water, Off-Road Ride Height 2 takes the car up to 75mm above its usual height. This can also be maintained up to 50mph.

Owners will also be able to control the height of the vehicle’s rear to help with loading and towing. This is managed through switches in the load space and can reduce rear ride height by 50mm. In this instance, the front will drop by just 20mm, resulting in a hitch height reduction of 60mm.

Conversely, the rear can also be lifted by as much as 90mm to assist in the hitching of trailers and the adjustment of trailer inclination while stationary – the suspension can be levelled by holding the up and down buttons simultaneously until the vehicle returns to normal.

The user-friendly set-up can also be managed via the all-new key fob, which is particularly effective when the load space is in use and the switches are inaccessible.

Advance towing options

The new Range Rover Sport is also available with Advanced Tow Assist – an industry leading advanced trailer reversing aid. The clever convenience technology takes the stress out of complicated reversing manoeuvres by automatically steering the vehicle. All the driver has to do is operate the pedals and select the path of the trailer using the rotary Terrain Response controller on the centre console. The path of the trailer is projected on the central touchscreen by a feed from the reversing camera and rotating the controller intuitively adjusts the guidelines ahead of the trailer.

Hitch Assist is also available to guide the vehicle and tow ball together via the same screen when attaching a trailer.

4.2. Lightweight Aluminium construction

The Range Rover Sport was the first SUV in its class with an all-aluminium body structure, which was 39 per cent lighter than the steel equivalent and subjected to one of the most extensive optimisation processes Jaguar Land Rover has undertaken. It required unprecedented use of computer simulation and a staggering 1,000 years of processor time.

Multi-dimensional optimisation tools were also used to minimise weight while simultaneously delivering outstanding stiffness, refinement and safety.

Advanced aerodynamics help the body cut through the air with greater precision, resulting in a drag coefficient of just 0.36. Features which contribute to this include flush glazing, front wheel deflectors, undertrays and optimised air separation from the D-pillars and rear lights.

4.3. Powerful, refined and efficient engines

Engine Power (PS) Torque (Nm) CO 2 (g/km) 2.0L SD4 240 500 164 3.0L TDV6 258 600 182 3.0L SDV6 306 700 185 4.4L SDV8 339 740 219 2.0L Si4 PHEV 404 640 64 2.0L Si4 300 400 211 3.0L V6 S/Charged 340 / 380 450 243 5.0L V8 S/Charged 525 625 294 5.0L V8 S/Charged SVR 575 700 294



The new P400e replaces the previous SDV6 Hybrid Diesel model and the new Range Rover Sport continues to provide a comprehensive engine line-up to suit every customer.

Diesel powertrain options include the 2.0-litre SD4 and two 3.0-litre options – the TDV6 and SDV6 – while the 4.4-litre SDV8 is the most powerful diesel engine, providing 339PS and 740Nm of torque.

Jaguar Land Rover’s new lightweight 2.0-litre Si4 Ingenium engine – shared with the P400e – kicks off the petrol line-up. With a power output of 300PS and a top speed of 125mph, it delivers the performance of a six-cylinder variant in a more compact package that helps reduce weight and optimise CO 2 emissions.

Alongside this, the 3.0-litre V6 supercharged petrol engine delivers 340PS and 450Nm of torque, while the next-generation 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine provides blistering performance with power up from 510PS to 525PS, 625Nm of torque and a 0-100km/h time of 5.3 seconds.

The potent Range Rover Sport SVR also benefits from its own power increase, from 550PS to 575PS, and is able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of up to 176mph (market dependant).

4.4. Safety and the environment

The new Range Rover Sport boasts a comprehensive portfolio of passive safety features engineered to meet and exceed the most stringent global standards. The aluminium body was extensively tested by computer simulation tools the crash structure to minimise intrusion and maximise protection.

This is complemented by a system of airbags – including for the driver, passenger, side curtain and thorax – and seat belts linked to the emergency brakes.

Pedestrian safety has also been prioritised with a front-end designed to minimise potential injury. This includes an energy-absorbent raised bonnet A-surface and bumper profiles alongside the careful coupling of surface parts.

This vehicle has also been manufactured with sustainability in mind, using the most advanced methods and materials.

For example, the new Range Rover Sport uses 26kg of recycled plastics and 40kg of natural materials such as wood veneers and seat leathers, the latter being produced in the UK using low-carbon processes.

It is also designed to meet 85 per cent recyclability and 95 per cent recoverability targets, facilitating the easy removal of certain parts, including bumpers, wheel arch liners and seat foams.

By using virtual tools for design and simulation, there has also been a dramatic reduction in the need for physical prototyping.

Range Rover Sport SVR

The new flagship Range Rover Sport SVR puts enhanced focus on the performance of the most dynamic model in the Range Rover family, engineered to complement the core range using all the knowledge and expertise of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division.

Under the bonnet, the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine is the most powerful in the brand’s history, producing 575PS and generating an impressive 700Nm of torque. That’s a hike of 25PS and enough to power the Range Rover Sport SVR from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

Coupled with enhancements to the chassis, the new SVR delivers more dynamic handling without compromising its traditional comfort. The engineers at SVO focused on controlling pitch under heavy acceleration and braking, and changes to the damping hardware have improved turn-in, mid-corner grip and body control.

In addition to the enhanced driving experience, SVO has provided new visual cues to the model’s performance potential. The bonnet is a unique carbon fibre composite design for the first time, with integrated cooling vents that transform the front aspect of the vehicle. Its purposeful profile transforms the SVR’s appearance and its lightweight construction delivers genuine dynamic benefits by reducing weight over the front axle.

Customers can also choose a unique paint option that leaves the central section of the new bonnet’s carbon fibre weave exposed, creating an arresting high-performance aesthetic. Prominent new detailing on the front grille also catches the eye, while the side fender vents are finished in Gloss Black.

Greater use of body-coloured detailing at the rear and the presence of an SVO badge in place of the Land Rover oval also help to mark out the SVR as something very special.

A new front bumper design provides a discrete change to the SVR’s assertive appearance, with changes designed to improve brake cooling. All-new brake pads and discs provide enhanced performance at higher temperatures, ensuring the braking system is more resistant to fade during dynamic driving.

The SVR is available with 21-inch alloy wheels, while a new 22-inch lightweight performance alloy design is also available in two colour finishes.

These changes can be complemented by a series of additional design packs – most notably, the Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack, which incorporates tasteful detailing to the front bumper, grille, fender vents, mirror covers and tailgate.

Cabin changes build on the enhancements to the core model with a sharper focus on driver and passenger comfort, allied with higher specification materials and finishes.

From SVR-branded treadplates that illuminate as the driver climbs aboard, to the feel of the aluminium sports pedals beneath the driver’s feet, the improvements are aimed at enhancing every element of the driving experience.

Supportive new lightweight Supersport seats create an athletic silhouette and provide exceptional comfort on long journeys. They also deliver a significant 30kg weight saving over the core seat and are heated in the front and rear as standard.

Finished in high-quality perforated Windsor leather, the revised designs reflect the model’s status as the ultimate high-performance luxury SUV. Seat backs finished in satin black with an embossed SVR logo on the headrests also leave no doubt about the SVR’s exclusivity. The new seats also liberate more rear legroom and create the impression of a cosseting four-seat interior, while retaining flexible five-seat capability.

Designed and engineered by Jaguar Land Rover in the UK, the new Range Rover Sport will be produced at the company’s Solihull production facility and is available to order now with first deliveries from the end of 2017 (market dependent).