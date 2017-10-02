Even before its debut, most of us expected the new Ford GT to be a pretty epic supercar. With a 647-horsepower (482-kilowatts) EcoBoost V6 paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, one of the most enticing features – apart from its futuristic design – was the promise of an advanced launch control system. Now, thanks to one of the supercar's first owners, we have video of the launch control system in action.

The video comes to us courtesy of our friends at DragTimes by way of FordGTForum.com, and shows the new GT testing out its launch control system on public roads, which is never a good idea. Whatever the case, our first quick glimpse of the GT using launch control looks promising.







From the exterior, the supercar is seen sprinting quickly down the empty road, the sound of the revving launch control system noticeable in the background. From a second camera angle in the cabin, we can see exactly what kind of numbers the GT is laying down thanks to the digital dashboard.

By our best guesstimate, the GT sprints to 60 mph (96 kmh) in about 3.5 seconds, and continues on to 100 mph (160 kmh) in about 7.0 seconds. Even in a cold climate, and with a healthy amount of tire squeal, the GT is pretty quick off the line. One could only imagine how much quicker it might be with warmed up tires on a drag strip.

Like all Ford GTs before it, this example uses a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The rubbers are wrapped around standard 20 x 8.5-inch alloy wheels in the front, and 20 x 11.5-inch alloy wheels in the rear. Buyers can also option carbon fiber rims with the same size and tire fitment.

Source: DragTimes