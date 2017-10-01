$188,400 in the United States or €188,592 in Germany. That’s how much Porsche wants for the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo before you start playing around with the configurator. It’s certainly a lot of money to pay for a wagon, but this is far from being your regular family hauler. The numbers alone are simply staggering: 680 horsepower, 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque, 3.4 seconds until 62 mph (100 kph), and a top speed of 193 mph (310 kph).

With this being a wagon, it means it's genuinely a practical car as it offers 425 liters of storage space with the rear seats up and up to 1,295 liters once you electrically fold down the 40:20:40-split three seats. Also important is the fact it’s a thrifty car, one that can travel for up to 30 miles (49 km) running solely on electric power during which it can hit 87 mph (140 kph.) In hybrid mode, it will have an average fuel consumption of merely 3 liters / 100 km, which is impressive given considering the car uses a large biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine and weighs a hefty 2,325 kilograms (5,125 pounds).

The Turbo S E-Hybrid sits on top of the Panamera range and represents a stepping stone to Porsche’s electric agenda set to be heralded by the Mission E. The zero-emissions sedan will be out towards the end of the decade and it will retain most of the technical specifications and sharp design of the concept.

The green push planned in Stuttgart could also involve getting rid of diesel engines in the foreseeable future taking into account, company CEO, Oliver Blume, revealed earlier this year diesels could be effectively axed by 2020.

Video: Porsche