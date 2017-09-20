We last saw the Fiat 500 Giannini on display at the Turin Motor Show, but unfortunately the steaming hot hatchback was stationary there, which didn't provide an opportunity to hear its mid-mounted 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine from the Alfa Romeo 4C. A new video rectifies this problem by showing the highly tuned vehicle speeding around during an event in Italy.

The Giannini features a carbon-fiber body kit that includes massive, louvered fender flares. A set of huge spotlights at the front would have no problem lighting the road at night. A cut-out in the hood reveals the Öhlins shocks. Six-piston brake calipers means there's no problem hauling this little machine down from high speeds.

The cabin is simple. There are just a pair of moderately sporty seats, and the rest of the cockpit doesn't look too different from a standard 500. With little separating the occupants from the engine, the interior is probably quite a noisy place during a drive.







Opening the rear hatch reveals a hump that hides the Alfa-Romeo-sourced engine. The mill is good for 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts) and routes power to the rear wheels. Another set of Öhlins shocks are also visible back there, and a strut brace improves rigidity.

The engine sounds amazing in this video. It has a guttural growl at idle that runs counter to the 500's diminutive proportions, and the note becomes raspy as the revs increase. The ample power and short wheelbase should make it a ton of fun in the corners too. Plus, the wild look is sure to grab attention.







The firm behind the Giannini intends to build just 100 of them, and they cost around 150,000 euros ($178,418 at current exchange rates), depending on the level of customization.

Source: 19Bozzy92 via YouTube