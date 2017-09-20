When the boss of an auto company offers up grins and good-natured expletives after driving the new car, it’s usually a good thing. That’s exactly what happened when TVR’s big man on campus Les Edgar decided to sample the rebooted Griffith’s performance envelope in the GMD carpark. We have no idea what prompted the impromptu test drive, but that doesn't matter. What does matter is Edgar’s reaction to planting the Griffith's skinny pedal, and the company caught it all on video as seen above.

Obviously TVR is doing a bit of PR work here, and with cameras rolling the CEO isn’t going to get behind the wheel and call the Griffith rubbish. However, anyone who’s driven a properly powerful car can relate to Edgar’s initial reaction when he stabs the go pedal. The Motor1 team has decades of such experience, and as far as we’re concerned his reaction is 100 percent genuine, right down to the cuss words.

Just what kind of power are we talking about here? The Griffith packs a 5.0-liter V8 with Ford DNA, but tuned by Cosworth to make 500 horsepower. That’s certainly enough juice to be grin worthy, but with the Griffith’s iStream architecture and extensive use of carbon fiber, the engine only has 2,755 pounds of car to tote around. All power goes to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual, so yeah, all the ingredients are certainly there to elicit an occasional F-bomb from unsuspecting drivers. The Griffith is said to hit 60 miles per hour in under four seconds, with a top speed of 200 mph ... if we were in the driver’s seat for such a run, we’d probably have a few choice words to share as well.

The Griffith is the first car to come from TVR’s return to the automotive realm. It’s been a long time coming – the automaker closed its doors in 2006 until Edgar relaunched the company in 2013. TVR is planning a limited run of Griffiths next year, while also planning a return to racing. If the CEO’s reaction to tickling the Griffith's throttle in a car park is any indication, it should be quite a ride.

Source: TVR Via YouTube