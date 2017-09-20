Remember that dealer-built Ford F-150 Lightning that we featured last week? Of course you do. With a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 under the hood, and a Roush supercharger, the one-off pickup was good for an impressive 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts), and rode on a specially tuned suspension to give it a proper Lightning stance and performance while on the road.

But after featuring this stunning pickup in the sheet metal, one question remained: would it be able to rip a sweet burnout? Thankfully, we now have an answer. Hooniverse editor Greg Kachadurian jumped behind the wheel of the one-off Lightning build, and proceeded to do a massive burnout on a nearby airstrip. The 650-hp (484-kW) engine is indeed good for tire-shredding, it seems.







The truck was built by Pioneer Ford in Bremen, Georgia, and apart from the more powerful engine and the updated suspension, the build tacked on a few extra features like new wheels and tires, and some appropriate Lightning badges throughout the body. With a curb weight of 4,252 pounds (1,928 kilograms) for the single-cab, two-wheel drive F-150 XLT, this one-off Lightning is actually lighter than the last Lightning that was built. Remember, Ford hasn’t built a Lightning version of the F-150 since 2004.

So far the dealer has built two new Lightning models already, each at a cost of $49,651 – which is about the same price as a base F-150 Raptor. But there are some added perks. Given that Pioneer Ford is a certified Roush installers, the supercharger comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, not to mention that it will be one of only two examples on the road today. And after watching this video, it’s hard not to want one.

Source: Hooniverse



