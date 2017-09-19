Monaco covers a mere 0.78 square miles (2.02 square kilometers), which puts space at a premium, and there are some vehicles that are simply too big for the tiny country’s roads – like this Brabus B63S 700 6x6. Carspotter Jeroen recently caught the moment when the authorities ran one out of Monaco because of its gargantuan size.

According Jeroen, this six-wheeled behemoth was the transport for the bodyguards of an Arab family that was visiting Monaco from Cannes. Unfortunately, their ride was too big to park at the country’s famous casino, and it was practically too wide even to drive on narrow streets there.







After the authorities rebuffed its security, the family did two laps of Monaco, (possibly looking for a place to park) and then left Monaco. The black and blue Pagani Huayra belongs to the same group, according to Jeroen.

The Brabus B63S-700 6x6 is the famous Mercedes tuner’s take on the already crazy G63 AMG 6x6. The firm boosts the 5.5-liter biturbo V8 to 691 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 708 pound-feet (960 Newton-meters), versus 536 hp (400 kW) and 560 lb-ft (758 Nm) in stock trim. The upgrade lets the mammoth six-wheeler reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 7.4 seconds. At least in this video, the powerplant doesn't sound very good, though, by emitting a rather industrial sound.

Brabus also fits them with carbon-fiber accents for the hood scoop and fender arches. A more aggressive front spoiler provides a meaner look but appears easy to rip off during hardcore off-roading.

The number of units of the B63S-700 6x6 from Brabus is a mystery, but they are certainly rare beasts. Mercedes only built a little over 100 examples of the G63 AMG 6x6 in total.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via YouTube