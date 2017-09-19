It was only last month when German pro golfer Marcel Siem managed to win a brand new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo worth at least $154,000 after a hole-in-one and now Australian Jason Day has received the keys to a BMW M760i xDrive after a similar performance. The 29-year-old golfer and former world number one aced the 17th hole on his second round at the 2017 BMW Championship to win the performance fullsize luxury sedan, which carries a starting price of $156,700 MSRP in the United States.

The Lexus-sponsored golfer – currently #6 in the world rankings - won’t actually be driving the car at all as the M760i has promptly been donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation, which is responsible for funding college scholarships for caddies.

“I’m going to donate that car to help another student, because I am in a fortunate position and very blessed to be able to try to bless someone elsewhere.”

For more good news, BMW is going to donate a further $100,000 as Jason Day’s achievement was the first hole-in-one of the tournament. It’s the second performance of this kind at the BMW Championship, after 2013 when American Hunter Mahan got a BMW i3 following his hole-in-one, coincidentally occurring at the very same hole.

As a refresher, the M760i (M760Li in Europe) is basically the closest thing this generation 7 Series will ever get to a full-blown M7. It packs a monstrous V12 6.6-liter with a pair of turbochargers for 601 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque channeled to the xDrive AWD system through an eight-speed automatic transmission. It will do 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in 3.6 seconds and reach an electronically governed 155 mph (250 kph) – all in a car that weighs a hefty 5,128 pounds (2.3 tons) in U.S. specification.

Source: BMW