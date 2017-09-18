We don’t typically talk about big rigs here at Motor1, but every now and again something like the Mack Anthem comes along and really catches our eye. That alone is a bit of a shocker, because Mack trucks don’t have a reputation for being what you might call lookers. The manufacturer has been a staple in the trucking industry for over 100 years, with many a professional driver having spent a lifetime guiding the burly bulldog hood ornament down the road. The bulldog is still there, but this newest Mack strives to combine the rugged, macho presence of the past with smoother lines and aerodynamic cues of the future.

"Every detail on the Anthem was designed with purpose," said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales for Mack Trucks North America. "We surveyed thousands of drivers and incorporated their feedback to deliver a functional, strong, efficient highway truck with an authentic design unlike anything on the road today."

We’re not sure about the look being unlike anything else on the road. We see plenty of influence from Mack’s parent company Volvo, which has been building streamlined trucks for decades. And though the manufacturer is quick to boast about a 3 percent improvement in efficiency due to the “optimized” design, that only translates to roughly one tenth of a mile per gallon when you realize most semi trucks manage 5.5 mpg on average. Still, if even the slightest gains are a side effect of the truck’s smooth shape, we’ll take it.

Inside, drivers have a plethora of technology that includes everything you’d find in a proper luxury car, including a range of driving assists such as radar cruise control and lane departure warnings. One thing you won’t necessarily find is a massive gear lever – the Mack Anthem can be equipped with a a fully automatic transmission, or an mDrive HD push button automated manual with 13 or 14 speeds. For those drivers who prefer the physical connection and direct control, a traditional manual is available.

The Anthem comes in three configurations, including a day cab and a pair of sleeper models for long-distance operation. Power comes from a range of diesel engine options that provide up to 505 horsepower and 1,860 pound-feet of pull-anything torque.

Mack says the Anthem represents the next generation of semis, though many people believe the future of trucking is an electric one. With instant torque, fewer speeds and far less moving parts, all-electric semis seem to have clear advantages in performance and reliability, with the only drawbacks currently being range and recharge time. Regardless, that’s not stopping Tesla from revealing its electric semi next month, and other companies have electric semis in the works as well.

With battery technology evolving rapidly, the Mack Anthem's destiny may not be the next-generation truck as stated, but rather the ultimate evolution of the tried-and-true diesel.

Source: Mack Trucks