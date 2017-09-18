A new Jaguar XJ is like Half-Life 2: Episode 3. Many people are waiting for it, but it seems highly unlikely it will ever happen. While the epilogue for the Half-Life franchise was released last month by the game’s writer in a blog post dubbed “Epistle 3” talking about what might have been, the current XJ recently spawned an XJR575. It was used to drive two professional drone racers to the Alexandra Palace in London for the “Game of Drones.”

The drones managed to reach speeds of up to 60 mph (96 kph) and had to go through 13 gates shaped as the rear door of an elongated XJ. These were illuminated in either Phosphor Blue or Red as a nod to the interior themes available for the stately sedan. The drone chase also involved entering the rear compartments as well as flying below the underbody as one of the cars was lifted onto a pedestal.

While this may look like something you’d only see in a video game, it actually happened for real. Why? Jaguar wanted to showcase the abundance of interior room passengers relaxing on the rear seats can enjoy in an XJL. Thanks to its stretched wheelbase, the XJL offers an additional five inches of rear legroom compared to the standard car.

The XJ may be showing its age when compared to the much newer Audi A8 and Lexus LS, but it’s still a very desirable car. The newly added $122,400 XJR575 gets its name from the 575 horsepower it packs from its supercharged 5.0-liter V8 generating 516 lb-ft (700 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s enough Jag power for a run to 62 mph 100 kph in 4.4 seconds and do 0-186 mph (0-300 kph) in 44 seconds - all while delivering flagship levels of comfort and luxury.

The XJ’s future is unclear at this point as rival models such as the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series are doing much better in terms of sales, prompting Jaguar to carefully think whether it’s worth doing a new one or use the money for a more profitable business case, like crossovers.

Source: Jaguar