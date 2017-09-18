The oldest Jag in the lineup wants to lure in new customers part of the video game crowd.
A new Jaguar XJ is like Half-Life 2: Episode 3. Many people are waiting for it, but it seems highly unlikely it will ever happen. While the epilogue for the Half-Life franchise was released last month by the game’s writer in a blog post dubbed “Epistle 3” talking about what might have been, the current XJ recently spawned an XJR575. It was used to drive two professional drone racers to the Alexandra Palace in London for the “Game of Drones.”
The drones managed to reach speeds of up to 60 mph (96 kph) and had to go through 13 gates shaped as the rear door of an elongated XJ. These were illuminated in either Phosphor Blue or Red as a nod to the interior themes available for the stately sedan. The drone chase also involved entering the rear compartments as well as flying below the underbody as one of the cars was lifted onto a pedestal.
While this may look like something you’d only see in a video game, it actually happened for real. Why? Jaguar wanted to showcase the abundance of interior room passengers relaxing on the rear seats can enjoy in an XJL. Thanks to its stretched wheelbase, the XJL offers an additional five inches of rear legroom compared to the standard car.
The XJ may be showing its age when compared to the much newer Audi A8 and Lexus LS, but it’s still a very desirable car. The newly added $122,400 XJR575 gets its name from the 575 horsepower it packs from its supercharged 5.0-liter V8 generating 516 lb-ft (700 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s enough Jag power for a run to 62 mph 100 kph in 4.4 seconds and do 0-186 mph (0-300 kph) in 44 seconds - all while delivering flagship levels of comfort and luxury.
The XJ’s future is unclear at this point as rival models such as the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series are doing much better in terms of sales, prompting Jaguar to carefully think whether it’s worth doing a new one or use the money for a more profitable business case, like crossovers.
Source: Jaguar
London, UK, Monday 18th September 2017 – Jaguar has staged a unique drone race to demonstrate how much room there is in the super spacious, super-lux long-wheelbase XJ saloon.
High-speed drones piloted by professional racers flew through three cars during the race at Alexandra Palace, on a course marked out with 13 gates the same shape as an XJL rear door.
Travelling at speeds of up to 60mph, the drones navigated their way through the door-shaped gates lit in Phosphor Blue and Red to highlight two of the XJ’s stunning interior lighting options.
‘Game of Drones’ was inspired by a new challenge soon to be introduced in Jaguar’s Art of Performance Tour* – a worldwide tour for Jaguar fans that provides the opportunity to drive the latest Jaguar products. The challenge will allow fans to take part in a real life cat and mouse chase with a drone and a Jaguar on the Smart Cone driving course.
“I’ve been racing drones in competition for years, but this is a first for me. The course was a great test, but the fact we were able to go at such speeds proves how much space the doors of the Jaguar XJL gave us. Despite having to fly through the cabin we were still pushing the drones to their top speeds.”
Brett Collis, victorious drone pilot
The ease with which the drones flew through the Jaguar XJL cabin is testament to the extra five inches of rear legroom over the standard wheelbase XJ.
Perfectly suited to those seeking comfort on the move, the XJL boasts an exquisite interior and sporting agility that makes for a commanding presence inside and out. This is thanks to features such as airline style reclining seats with massage function, increased headroom, fold-out tables and specially tuned rear suspension to enhance ride comfort.
Allied with 3.0-litre V6 engines available in petrol (340PS) and diesel (300PS), as well as a 5.0-litre V8 510PS petrol engine, owners can rest assured in the performance of whichever option they choose while enjoying the comfort inside the cabin.
Full of technology, the XJL shows new levels of connectivity and offers an effortless driving experience with features that include full LED headlights, all-wheel drive and All Surface Progress Control (ASPC), as well as the latest Touch Pro infotainment system.
“Quality and comfort are always at the forefront of our minds and this is especially true for the Jaguar XJL. The long wheelbase gave us the space to create a passenger experience that is second to none. We might not have designed it with drone racing in mind, but it’s a fun way to demonstrate the spacious environment we’ve created.”
Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar
The drone pilots flew their craft while sitting in the back of the performance flagship for the XJ range – the new XJR575 – which boasts a 575PS power output and a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of just 4.4 seconds. Offering effortless refinement alongside acceleration, Jaguar Land Rover’s 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine produces 700Nm of torque.
It comes with a choice of two bespoke new exterior colour finishes from Special Vehicle Operations – Velocity Blue and Satin Corris Grey – while the exterior also sports updates to the rear spoiler, side sills, front bumper and lower air intakes with gloss black surrounds.
Striking red brake callipers now accompany the 20-inch Farallon gloss black wheels, as part of an exterior refresh that brings new badges and twin bonnet louvres. A stylish final flourish comes inside the cabin, with bespoke embossed tread plates standing out alongside the intaglio and diamond-quilted seating.
The XJL and XJR575 are manufactured at Jaguar Land Rover's Castle Bromwich plant alongside the XE, XF and F-TYPE.
The XJL can be ordered from Jaguar UK retailers now, priced from £62,995 on-the-road, with the XJR575 starting from £93,710 on-the-road.
For more information about the Art of Performance Tour, please visit www.jaguar.com/experience.