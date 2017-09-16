Every time we test a vehicle, we perform several different standard procedures – acceleration, braking, cornering at different speeds, and others. Naturally, this is not something we’ve discovered and many, many other colleagues around the world do virtually the same. Like this Russian guy, who is testing China’s Chery Tiggo 2 compact crossover.

It’s a nice small SUV with attractive design and good interior, and it’s quite popular on some markets. However, not everything is that great, as apparently there are some major quality and built issues. This video from Russia is here to prove that, showing us a blogger making a straight-line acceleration test. Sounds like an easy job, right?







Right when he tries to push the car to its limits, something happens and the acceleration is interrupted. A quick check shows the plastic gas pedal is broken. On a brand new car…!

We know the Chinese auto brands are currently in the process of achieving higher built quality, but this is unacceptable, to say the least. Just imagine what could happen if the brake pedal is made of the same cheap material and one day...

On the Russian market, the Tiggo 2 is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated engine, mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic. Standard equipment includes two airbags, ABS, heated front seats, air conditioning, and alloy wheels.