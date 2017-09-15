Hide press release Show press release

SUBARU RELEASES NEW VIDEOS: FLAT OUT WRX STI TYPE RA NBR SPECIAL SUB-SEVEN MINUTE NURBURGRING LAP AND BEHIND THE SCENES

Full lap in car video of sedan Nordschleife record

Subaru of America, Inc. released today a new video of the full in-car lap record set by Le Mans driver Richie Stanaway in the Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special at the famous 12.8-mile Nürburgring Nordschleife race track, achieving a time of 6:58.9. The time was achieved using the Nurburgring timing equipment and was officially verified by track officials. Subaru of America also released Behind the Scenes of the Type RA NBR Special. The videos can be found on Subaru of America’s Facebook and YouTube pages.



The WRX STI Type RA NBR Special was designed to show the capabilities of the Subaru sedan and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. This time attack car has set lap records at the Isle of Man TT, the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb (where it was also 3rd fastest overall) and now it has conquered the 12.8-mile (20.6-kilometer) lap around the Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than seven minutes. Achieving a time of six minutes and 59 seconds, the Prodrive built time attack car is equipped with a rally spec 2.0-liter Boxer engine and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.



The WRX STI Type RA NBR Special is a custom built race car built by Prodrive using a 2017 stock WRX STI with a full roll cage welded into the standard WRX STI unibody for added strength and stiffness. It has a modified 2.0-liter Subaru WRC-spec boxer motor. It uses a 75-mm intake, and the turbo runs at 25 psi of boost. This produces more than 600 horsepower at 8,500 rpm. The car has 9-inch-wide slick tires all around. It uses a WRC gearbox with an automatic clutch, modified with hydraulics for paddle-shift operation. Shift times are some of the fastest at 20 to 25 milliseconds. A redesigned aero-package, different than last year’s TT car set up, delivers improved handling and top speed on the NBR Special. At top speed, the whole package produces about 650 pounds of downforce. The design includes a Drag Reduction System rear wing that is similar to the technology found in Formula 1 cars. With its combined electric and hydraulic operation, the wing can deploy for full downforce/drag under braking or in fast turns and then open for less downforce/drag on long straights. The driver has full control of the DRS via a steering wheel mounted control.



WRX STI Type RA

The RA designation stands for “Record Attempt” and has been applied to various Subaru performance models. The original venture took place in 1989 when a competition version Subaru Legacy broke the FIA World Speed Endurance Record by clocking over 62,000 miles in 18 days and set a top speed record of 138 mph.



In keeping with this tradition, the production 2018 WRX STI Type RA delivers increased performance through weight reduction, suspension and engine upgrades. The new, numbered limited edition model comes standard with a carbon fiber roof panel, the removal of the spare tire, a carbon fiber pedestal wing and lightweight BBS® 19-in. forged alloy wheels shod with 245/35R19 Yokohama Advan Sports tires. The suspension has been upgraded with inverted front struts and rear double wishbone suspension all with Bilstein® dampers. A modified multi-mode VDC gives the car better stability control to keep it on its intended path. The Brembo® brake system, with monoblock 6-piston front calipers and dual-piston rear calipers, features an exclusive silver finish and is paired with cross-drilled rotors for better heat dissipation.





