Lewis Hamilton livestreamed the lead up to him driving the Mercedes-AMG Project One onto the stage at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and the clip provided a unique chance to hear the hypercar without any editing to sweeten its sound. The vehicle makes an amazing noise.

Based on Hamilton’s clip, the Project One is seriously loud. He initially starts up the engine with the door open, but the noise doesn’t soften in the closed cockpit, either. True to its roots, the 1.6-liter V6 sounds like a Formula One engine. Hamilton appears to barely reach double-digit speeds, but the powerplant still sounds like lesser mills at redline.







It’s hard to imagine what the V6 sounds like as the 11,000-rev redline approaches. Given the noise in this video, a set of earplugs might be a necessity to avoid headaches during long-term driving of the Project One.

We can’t draw too many other conclusions about this Project One because it’s clearly a pre-production example. For example, the digital instrument panel and center display show the same looping videos. Hamilton shows off what some of the buttons do on the racing-inspired steering wheel, though.

The Project One packs over 1,000 horsepower from an electric-turbocharged V6 that routes through a bespoke eight-speed automated manual. It can get to 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) in less than six seconds and to a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph). A motorsport-inspired chassis featured a carbon fiber monocoque, push-rod suspension, and carbon-ceramic brakes

Mercedes will build just 275 units of the Project One for €2.275 million ($2.27 million) each. The company already has buyers from the entire production run. Deliveries don't begin until 2019.

Source: CelebritiesOnInstaSnap via YouTube