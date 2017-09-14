Audi, or better said the Venables Bell & Partners advertising company it has hired, has found a neat way to celebrate it will return as the automotive sponsor of the Emmy Awards for the seventh consecutive year. A trio of 30-second spots featuring the TT RS, SQ5, and the R8 has been released this week to pay tribute to Emmy Award nominees and winners from yesteryear.

The first of the bunch – and our personal favorite – is Cheers (Outstanding Comedy Series, 1991) with its “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” soundtrack, followed by another sitcom, The Mary Tyler Moore Show (Outstanding Comedy Series, 1977) with “Love is All Around,” and Star Trek (Outsanding Drama Nominee, 1967) with the “Theme from Star Trek.”

All three spots are set in a concert hall where the so-called “Audi Orchestra” replicates the TV theme songs by using the engines inside those cars, specifically a 2.5-liter five-cylinder TFSI, a 3.0-liter six-cylinder TFSI, and the bad boy 5.2-liter V10 FSI naturally aspirated mill of the R8 V10 Plus supercar.

It goes without saying the people behind these ads have digitally fiddled with the audio to make it sound better, but nevertheless it’s still an interesting way to mark Audi is once again not only a sponsor, but also the exclusive vehicle provider for the annual Emmy Awards. The 69th edition will take place on Sunday, September 17 when cars carrying the four-ring badge will chauffeur TV’s biggest stars.

We believe it would be the proper venue to show the all-new A8 flagship, though Audi hasn’t said a word about whether its fullsize luxury sedan will be there to drive all the celebrities to and from the red carpet. As a refresher, the company’s range topper was used a few months ago in Los Angeles for the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere as part of the car's painstakingly long teaser campaign.

Source: Audi