Audi's hit new band has three members: the TFSI brothers and lead singer, FSI.
Audi, or better said the Venables Bell & Partners advertising company it has hired, has found a neat way to celebrate it will return as the automotive sponsor of the Emmy Awards for the seventh consecutive year. A trio of 30-second spots featuring the TT RS, SQ5, and the R8 has been released this week to pay tribute to Emmy Award nominees and winners from yesteryear.
The first of the bunch – and our personal favorite – is Cheers (Outstanding Comedy Series, 1991) with its “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” soundtrack, followed by another sitcom, The Mary Tyler Moore Show (Outstanding Comedy Series, 1977) with “Love is All Around,” and Star Trek (Outsanding Drama Nominee, 1967) with the “Theme from Star Trek.”
All three spots are set in a concert hall where the so-called “Audi Orchestra” replicates the TV theme songs by using the engines inside those cars, specifically a 2.5-liter five-cylinder TFSI, a 3.0-liter six-cylinder TFSI, and the bad boy 5.2-liter V10 FSI naturally aspirated mill of the R8 V10 Plus supercar.
It goes without saying the people behind these ads have digitally fiddled with the audio to make it sound better, but nevertheless it’s still an interesting way to mark Audi is once again not only a sponsor, but also the exclusive vehicle provider for the annual Emmy Awards. The 69th edition will take place on Sunday, September 17 when cars carrying the four-ring badge will chauffeur TV’s biggest stars.
We believe it would be the proper venue to show the all-new A8 flagship, though Audi hasn’t said a word about whether its fullsize luxury sedan will be there to drive all the celebrities to and from the red carpet. As a refresher, the company’s range topper was used a few months ago in Los Angeles for the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere as part of the car's painstakingly long teaser campaign.
Source: Audi
Audi engines replicate popular TV theme songs
Audi returns as sponsor of the 69th Emmy® Awards with three commercials celebrating the best in television
- Three-spot television campaign titled “Audi Orchestra,” recreates television theme songs with the sound of Audi engines
- Sponsorship of the awards show marks seventh consecutive year for the brand
- As official automotive sponsor of the Television Academy, Audi vehicles will chauffeur television's biggest stars
HERNDON, Virginia, September 13, 2017 – Audi of America returns for the seventh consecutive year as the official automotive sponsor and exclusive vehicle provider for the Television Academy for the 69th Annual Emmy® Awards. In a new three-spot television campaign titled “Audi Orchestra,” the engine sounds of the all-new Audi R8 V10 plus, Audi TT RS, and Audi SQ5 models recreate theme songs to three television shows that have influenced popular American culture and generations of cultural dialogue.
“Over the last several years, the wide array of captivating television programming has re-engaged America, so we wanted to celebrate the progressive role television plays in our culture as the automotive sponsor of the 69th Emmy® Awards,” said Loren Angelo, Vice President, Marketing, Audi of America. “The annual Emmy® Awards are a recognition of the power of television. ‘Audi Orchestra’ pays tribute to three of television’s most memorable shows with an interpretation of each theme song uniquely performed by the engines of our Audi products.”
Audi Orchestra
Set in a white concert hall, “Audi Orchestra” uses the distinct sounds created by the powerful engines of the R8 V10 plus, TT RS, and SQ5, acting as the instruments performing each theme song.
These 30-second spots feature songs from past Emmy® Award nominees and winners, including:
- “Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” theme song from “Cheers”
- “Theme from Star Trek,” from “Star Trek”
- “Love is All Around,” from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”
“Audi Orchestra” was created by Venables Bell & Partners.
Audi and the Emmy Awards
Audi returns for the seventh consecutive year as the official automotive sponsor and exclusive vehicle provider for the Television Academy for the 69th Annual Emmy® Awards. Supporting several events throughout the weekend, Audi will host outstanding talent in television with an exclusive red carpet and rooftop celebration at The Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel. On Awards Night, Audi’s fleet of vehicles, including the Q7 and SQ5, will also make a red carpet appearance, chauffeuring nominees and presenters to the celebration.
About the “Audi Orchestra” Vehicles
- Audi R8 V10 Plus. More powerful and more dynamic than its predecessor, the R8 V10 plus can reach a top track speed of 205 mph. Featuring the same naturally-aspirated V10 engine found in the R8 LMS racecar, a completely new application of quattro® all-wheel drive, and a more functional yet technologically advanced cabin, the R8 is the pinnacle of performance for Audi, with no other model bearing a closer tie to racing.
- Audi TT RS. With a five-cylinder engine, the all-new 2018 Audi TT RS is the most powerful production TT model Audi has ever produced. The new 2.5-liter TFSI® engine delivers the distinctive five-cylinder sound that is unmistakably Audi and harkens back to the original turbocharged five-cylinder, the Audi Ur-quattro.
- Audi SQ5. The redesigned Audi SQ5 is engineered with legendary quattro® all-wheel drive and a powerful 3.0L TFSI® engine. With an eight-speed Tiptronic® automatic transmission that delivers a smooth shifting performance, the Audi SQ5 combines a strong, wave-design Shoulder line with sporty design features including a platinum gray Singleframe® grille, S model roof spoiler and sculpted, three-dimensional full LED headlights.
Follow the Audi Orchestra @Audi #Emmys.