Dacia doesn’t have the biggest or flashiest stand at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. To be honest, that kind of sums up the brand. There’s a humility and honesty to these cars that it manufacturers.

The Dacia Duster is one of the most affordable SUVs on sale in the UK. They retail around $10K at a basic price, which is phenomenal value for money in today’s age.

This is an all-new Dacia Duster. Dacia says even though it looks very similar to the last-gen model, all of the body panels are new with a similar architecture underneath. It’s based on the same platform as a Renault Clio believe it or not. That platform has been extended to have this huge body slapped on the top of it. It’s actually the same size as a Nissan Qashqai.

On the inside, it’s actually bigger inside than a Nissan Qashqai. Even better news for consumers is that it is probably 50 percent cheaper than the Nissan Qashqai, which is really amazing.

What you really need to look out for are those value points. There’s loads of headroom, loads of knee room. As far as family cars go, this is excellent value for money.

There are a few caveats. There are noticeably lower-grade plastics throughout the cabin, not all Dusters will have alloy wheels, or the LED lights. The basic principles of this car are around that really good value offering.

It’s a brilliant car and we really love it. Bigger than a Qashqai inside, 50 percent cheaper than a Qashqai, and you have the proven mechanicals from the proven Nissan-Renault family – including a turbocharged 1.2-liter petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter diesel unit.

We’re hoping this car will go on sale sometime in 2018 with prices staying broadly similar to what they are now. We cannot wait to drive it.

Source: Motor1-UKI