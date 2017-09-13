There’s a new Porsche Cayenne in town and it looks remarkably pretty considering the first-generation Cayenne was a little bit of minger. This one is just a pretty thing. It features big ‘ol air vents at the front and this particular Cayenne is going to need it. That’s because this is the brand-new 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

Under the hood is a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine with 550 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and nearly 570 pound-feet (722 newton-meters) of torque, which means 0-62 miles per hour (with the Sport Chrono Package) happens in 3.9 seconds. That is nothing – 10 years ago that would’ve been supercar pace, and now you can have it in a car that starts at $124,000. This big SUV will even do 177 mph. Bear in mind that this is the Cayenne Turbo and there is a Turbo S on the way. Can you imagine how fast that thing is going to be? I can and I really want one.

Check out the look of it. Overall it’s a very handsome car nowadays. Yeah the old ones were a little bit lumpy and difficult to get on with, but it’s a good looking thing. Its even got this lovely linked rear line across the back that connects the tail lights, and lights up at night.

Porsche actually said there’s more 911 in the Cayenne than ever before – and with this power of course there is. There’s also five driving modes because this is an SUV. Theoretically you can go off road in it – so you can change it to whatever mode, whatever terrain you’re going to be going in, along, under, over. However, there is always that dynamic stuff that allows you to go really really fast down the Autobahn, impress all your mates, and make the dog sick at speed.

Also bear in mind that this is on a platform shared with the Bentley Bentayga and Audi Q7 – not bad cars themselves at all. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo looks pretty good to me.

Source: Motor1-UK