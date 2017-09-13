The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package is one of the most exciting cars launched in 2017. This one has a huge difference – it’s missing a wing. This is the GT3 with the Touring Package, which gets you a manual gearbox, 494 horsepower (368 kilowatts), 339 pound-feet (459 newton-meters) of torque, 0-62 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds, and a 196-mph top speed.

Although the top speed is a little bit less than its winged sibling, this is the more sensible one. It’s basically the 911 R by another name. It’s got the same amount of power and similar engagement.

Inside is a manual gearbox and it’s a little less racecar. It has actual door handles unlike the straps used in more track-focused 911s. It’s really made for people who want a GT3, but don’t really want a GT3.

The really cool thing is that it’s not going to be made in limited numbers. It’s essentially a series production car. I even think it looks a little bit better than the standard GT3 because the wings are a little bit overdone. It might not have the same aero qualities, but forget that.

The front still looks pretty epic. It’s still that 991.2 facelifted, pointy, sharp, angry, aggressive front end. It’s going to be mega quick and you still get that naturally-aspirated howl that makes a Porsche a Porsche.

These things are epic and I cannot wait to have a go in this one.

Source: Motor1-UK