The Ferrari FXX K is an impressive machine. Powered by a mid-mounted hybrid V12 producing a potent 1,036 horsepower (772 kilowatts), the track-only package comes with 50 percent more downforce than the standard LaFerrari, and uses an F1-inspired KERS energy recovery system. It’s the peak of Ferrari hypercar performance… for now.

New video suggests that an even more potent version of the FXX K could be in the works, potentially confirming rumors that the model was being considered back in 2016. The video in question, uploaded by Youtube user 19Bozzy92, shows a camouflaged FXX k absolutely thrashing Monza Circuit in Italy, with a number of noticeable new performance upgrades to boot.





Out back the FXX K’s split wing design has been replaced for a massive arching rear wing. A more aggressive diffuser, and some added bodywork to the fender can also be pointed out underneath all that camouflage. The front fascia appears to go mostly unchanged – at least as far as we can tell – apart from sleek new LED headlights, which may or may not carry over from prototype to production model. And then there’s the noise.

Similar to the Enzo before it, the video suggests that the LaFerrari will be dubbed the FXX Evoluzione. For comparison’s sake, the Enzo-based FXX came with 790 hp (589 kW), while the FXX Evoluzione came with 850 hp (633 kW). Using the same 60-hp (44-kW) increment formula, the LaFerrari FXX Evoluzione could hypothetically come with as much as 1,100 hp (820 kW). Of course, it will be reserved for track use exclusively.

Ferrari has yet to confirm that a hardcore FXX K Evoluzione is indeed in the works, but this video is pretty much all the confirmation we need. If and when it's produced, expect the FXX K Evoluzione to be produced in extremely limited numbers, with a price tag well above the FXX K’s lofty $2.7 million.

Source: 19Bozzy92 / YouTube

