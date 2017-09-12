What could be more fun than a 730-horsepower (544-kilowatt) Lamborghini Aventador S? That same 730-hp Lamborghini without a roof, naturally. At the Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini pulled the sheets off one of its most powerful convertibles yet, the Aventador S Roadster.

Under the hood is the same naturally aspirated V12 found on the coupe, producing the aforementioned 730 hp (544 kW) and 508 pound-feet (690 Newton-meters) of torque. Paired to a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) transmissions, the topless supercar is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.0 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 217 mph (350 kmh).







Among the many performance features, the Aventador S Roadster comes with four-whee drive steering, an active suspension system, and three available EGO driving modes: Strada, Sport, and Corsa. The three varying driving modes have been fine tuned by Lamborghini engineers for use on both the road and the track, the latter "Corsa" mode is reserved for the circuit specifically.

The body comes available in a range of 13 unique colors, including a standard Giallo Evros Yellow, and an Ad Personam Blue Aeigir. The latter can be had at an extra cost, of course. The interior can also be customized in a range of different colors and materials, including Alcantara, leather, or a mix of the two. Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program gives buyers more than a hundred options to choose from.

The new Aventador S Roadster will be on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show before going on sale in February of 2018. Pricing in the U.S. will start at $460,247, while pricing in the U.K will start at £251,462, and €313,666 in Europe.

Source: Lamborghini



