The long-awaited arrival of the new Lamborghini Urus SUV - or should we say, super sports SUV – is nearly here. Following a string of teasers and spy photos before it, the company today released a minute-long trailer teasing its upcoming new vehicle, and an official release date of December 4th, 2017.

The video spot is entitled #SinceWeMadeItPossible, and is accompanied by a matching website, sincewemadeitpossible.com. The spot takes a look back at the Italian marque’s history, showing off classic cars like the Miura, the Countach, as well as the original LM002 SUV, all while touting its "futuristic designs" and its discovery of "new roads" leading up to a teaser sketch of the upcoming Urus.







Apart from what was already mentioned, the video does little in the way of divulging any new information about the upcoming SUV. Already we know that it will come standard with a 650-horsepower (485-kilowatt) biturbo V8, with a plug-in hybrid option coming later down the line, and a pure electric option possible.

But even with all that horsepower under the hood, the Urus won’t be gunning for any Nurburgring SUV lap records. Instead, the company will focus on making the Urus a more family-friendly SUV, meaning the Porsche Cayenne S’ lap time is safe for now.

Pricing should be somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000 when it debuts, with 1,000 units of the Urus expected in the first year of production, with a healthy boost of 3,500 units coming the following year. The Urus will arrive in the U.S. sometime late in 2018. For now, we still have 82 days to wait until the performance SUV makes its full debut.

Source: Lamborghini



