One of the most exciting cars at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show is a plug-in hybrid, but it is a hypercar - the Mercedes AMG Project One. Very few of them are going to be made and it costs in excess of $2M.

The exciting thing is, it’s got an engine out of an actual Formula 1 car. It’s said to have over a 1,000 horsepower, and 0-124 miles per hour will take just 6.0 seconds. This thing is really too quick for a 0-62 measurement. Its top speed? That’s over 218 mph – making it one of the fastest cars on the planet right now.

Here’s the thing – it’s very long and it’s very wide. You can easily see all of the aero that this thing is covered in. You got big fins on the rear, top, and side of the car. There’s carbon fiber everywhere.

Now it’s a little bit off-production at the moment. Mercedes says they are 18-19 months away from customer delivery – so technically this is a concept car. It looks pretty finished to me.

On the inside, there’s a functional interior that anyone can drive and enjoy. You don’t have to be Lewis Hamilton to get the best out of it – though I imagine that’ll help.

This still is an AMG through and through, which means there are driving modes and what have you. You can even turn all of the assists off, and it has F1-throttle response, Mercedes says. So with F1-throttle response, someone with no clue on what they’re doing, and no assists, that’s going to be a good day for someone – probably an insurance company.

But just look at this machine. It’s got an engine from a Formula 1 car, has four electric motors – two to drive the front wheels, one on the driveshaft, and one to work a turbo. The turbo, by the way, spins up to 100,000 revolutions per minute. The engine itself will go up to 11,000 rpm – making it one of the quickest road cars out there.

It’s truly a phenomenal piece of engineering. Mercedes says it’s more of a race car for the road, and I know that’s an awful cliche, but I think it’s kind of true. A carbon tub, F1 engine – it’s a proper bit of kit. That doesn’t seem to bad to me.

Source: Motor1-UK