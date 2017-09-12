The last time we saw the new Jaguar E-Pace it was literally barrel-rolling its way onto the world stage for its debut, setting a new Guinness World Record in the process. Things are a bit more grounded in Frankfurt, where the E-Pace is showing off its luxury cred as one of the newest entries into the compact crossover segment.

The Jaguar E-Pace features a range of 2.0-liter diesel and gasoline engines for the Euro market, though the United States will only see the gasoline versions producing up to 296 horsepower, coupled with a nine-speed automatic. It joins the ever-growing small SUV segment where it matches up against The Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and the BMW X1. It certainly conveys a sporty flavor, seemingly drawing more inspiration from the automaker’s F-Type sports car than the F-Pace SUV.

In our first meeting back in July we were quite impressed with the E-Pace’s snazzy interior that gives much attention-to-detail. Colors and materials are excellent, and the standard 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the optional 12.3-inch TFT instrument panel are convenient and cool. Toss in the optional head-up display and it's even cooler.

Outside, the E-Pace is similarly sporty with design cues that again conjure up the F-Type as opposed to the E-Pace’s larger SUV brother. This is especially true with the E-Pace R-Design, which offers up more aggressive styling for the front and rear clip.

Base price for the E-Pace starts in the U.S. at $38,600, with deliveries slated to begin next year.