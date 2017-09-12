Ever since its introduction in 2003, the Bentley Continental GT has served as the brand’s ultimate grand tourer. Now in its third generation, the new 2018 Continental GT brings forward a new stunning design with a multitude of performance and tech upgrades. Although we’ve already seen images of the new model, the 2018 Bentley Continental GT has finally made its official public debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Spoiler alert: it looks just as beautiful in person. In this example, the GT is sporting a Rubino Red coat with white leather seats and red accents to perfectly complement the exterior. The 2018 model keeps the aggressive mesh grille and dual-headlight design, but features more sculpting around the lamps to create a more aerodynamic and cohesive look to the front end.

Out back is where the new Continental GT differs the most from its predecessor. New oval-shaped taillights reminiscent of its exhaust pipes’ replace the rounded rectangular units. The rear is also carved inward to create a more dynamic and modern look.

Although the profile remains largely the same, redesigned air vents sit lower, just behind the front wheels with an embedded “12” moniker – hinting at the amount of cylinders powering this large coupe.

Under the hood lies a revised 6.0-liter biturbo W12 engine that now produces 626 horsepower (466 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (897 newton-meters), paired to a new dual-clutch eight speed automatic. This combo allows the grand tourer to scoot from 0-62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in just 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 207 mph (333 kph).

Inside, it’s obvious the the cabin is just as – if not more – opulent than before with a diamond stitch pattern on the seats and door panels, real metal and wood accents, and a plethora of other exotic materials. The biggest addition is the James Bond-esque 12.3-inch infotainment display that rotates into the dashboard when not in use. When hidden, the screen is replaced with a matching slab of wood and three additional analog gauges.

Although we won’t see the '18 model in American showrooms until mid-2018, I think it’s safe to say the new Bentley Continental GT looks like a solid improvement all around.

Source: Bentley