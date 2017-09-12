Built on an entirely new platform, the Honda Urban EV concept is providing us a first look at the Japanese company’s direction for “the technology and design that will appear on a future battery electric Honda production model.” If we get the message right, future production EVs from the brand will have retro-inspired design and advanced electric systems. Adorable!





What’s even more important, a production version of this exact study is planned for 2019, as confirmed by Honda president Takahiro Hachigo during the brand’s press conference at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

“This is not some vision of the distant future; a production version of this car will be here in Europe in 2019,” he told the gathered media at the 2017 IAA.

The Urban EV concept somehow reminds us of the cute second generation Civic with its wide-eyed fascia and compact dimensions, which, in fact, position it just below the current Jazz supermini. Honda says its balanced proportions give it a “planted, muscular stance,” hinting at some sporty driving characteristics.

Between the two circular headlights at the front, there’s a display projecting information such as greetings, advices for other drivers on the road, or charging status updates. The recipe is similar at the back, where the car will display the current charging status of the batteries and the logo of the marque.

Inside the cabin, thankfully, there’s a steering wheel, as well as pedals and a windscreen with slim A-pillars. The minimalistic layout of the interior includes two bench seats for a total of four passengers, a large dashboard console with wood finish, and a wrap-around screen that runs behind the dash and extends into the doors.







The central part of the display presents information about the vehicle status, including range, remaining battery life, and energy consumption, while the extended door screens function as the car’s wing mirrors through digital camera displays.

Source: Honda