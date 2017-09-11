We’ve had plenty of looks at the forthcoming Jeep Wrangler in a bevy of spy photos, but here’s a look at the machine in action, tooling around the wet roads of southeast Michigan. The compiled video clips feature a four-door model wearing heavy camouflage front and rear, hiding styling changes we’ve already seen thanks to the most recent photos that reveal a near camo-free Jeep. So, aside from seeing the new Wrangler in motion, is there anything we can gain from this spy video?

Possibly.

We’re fairly certain that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be offering up the Pentastar V6 and eight-speed automatic as the Wrangler’s primary powertrain option, with an optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-pot and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 at some point in the future. Listen to this Jeep at around the 30-second mark and tell us what you hear. Yes, there are other cars on the road, and there’s no way to tell what might be running behind the camera, but at that moment in the video we can almost hear the telltale clatter of a diesel. The movement of the Jeep seems to coincide with the faint exhaust note, and we do mean faint, but still, could we be looking at a bona-fide Wrangler diesel? We have the video below cued up to the sweet spot.

As we’ve seen in previous spy photos, the new Wrangler has a slightly lower appearance due in part to a longer hood and fixed windshield. Rumors also suggest the next-generation off-roader will have quite a bit of aluminum in its structure, though main components are still expected to be steel. Through it all, Jeep has promised the new Wrangler will preserve its off-road capability while offering better performance and efficiency.

We should be just around the corner for the new Wrangler’s official reveal, which is expected to happen at the Los Angeles Auto Show in December.

Source: Automedia