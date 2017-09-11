With a Formula 1 car about to receive the closest thing to a road-legal equivalent, we are all fortunate to be living such interesting times. Mercedes’ last flagship performance car was the SLS Black Series from several years ago - back when the company’s fast cars were still labeled Mercedes-Benz - but the hotly anticipated Mercedes-AMG Project One about to break cover will be more than just a simple successor. An entirely different kind of beast, the hypercar is expected to take after the title-winning race cars of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

At the heart of the Project One will be a turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine adapted from the fascinating world of F1 specifically for the road-going car. The combustion engine is only part of the story as Mercedes-AMG has announced its range-topping model will benefit from a hybrid powertrain with a combined output exceeding 1,000 horsepower. From the few details released so far, we know for sure it will be an all-wheel-drive machine with an electrified front axle enabling a top speed that will surpass 218 mph (350 kph).

Various reports have indicated there will be a total of four electric motors, with half of them responsible for powering the front wheels by delivering a combined 322 hp. A pure electric range of 16 miles (26 kilometers) is also expected thanks to the battery pack using F1-derived lithium-ion cell technology, but let’s face the facts, it’s not what the Project One is all about.

275 people have signed on the dotted line to claim the Project One and they will have to patiently wait to take delivery as Mercedes-AMG will reportedly make only one car per day and production is scheduled to commence late next year. They have already seen the car and now the rest of us are getting ready to admire it.