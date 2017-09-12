Hide press release Show press release

All-electric and compact: The Concept EQA is Mercedes-Benz's first

all-electric EQ concept vehicle in the compact segment.



Innovative light technology: When it comes to the lights, Mercedes-Benz has

opted for laser fibers. The spiral-shaped light signet underlines the electric concept,

its design evoking the copper windings of an electric motor and the animation

visualizing electrical impulses.



Powerful electric drive: Two electric motors, with a system output that can be

increased to over 200 kW thanks to scalable battery components, and permanent

all-wheel drive deliver impressive dynamic performance. The two drive programs

offer a choice of individual drive characteristics.



Real-world range: In combination with the intelligent Mercedes-Benz operating

strategy, the Concept EQA achieves a range of around 400 kilometers, depending

on the battery capacity installed.



Convenient charging: The Concept EQA can be charged via induction or wallbox

and is also ready for rapid charging. The vision for using public charging stations is

"seamless charging:" this Mercedes me-based service makes it easy for the

customer to charge and pay at different charging stations.



Electric aesthetic: The Concept EQA is another example of the logical evolution

of the Sensual Purity design idiom: sharp edges and lines have been significantly

reduced. The black panel at the front acts as a virtual radiator grille whose look

changes according to the drive program.



"Electric initiative is gathering pace"

"Our electric initiative is gathering pace: by 2022 Mercedes-Benz Cars will have

launched more than ten all-electric vehicles on the market. And the Mercedes-Benz

Concept EQA proves that we are serious about introducing electric mobility

throughout the portfolio."



Dr. Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars

"The progressive vehicle concept of the Concept EQA combines impressive

dynamism with a long range that is ideal for day-to-day driving, and is based on an

architecture exclusively developed for the battery-electric models." Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Group Research

and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development



“With our Concept EQA we have reinterpreted our design philosophy of Sensual

Purity and developed the Modern Luxury into a Progressive Luxury for our EQ

brand. We eliminated creases and lines and reached the next level of purity. With

its stunning proportions, seamless flowing surfaces, combined with stimulating

graphics using high tech black panels, it is definitively a bold design statement: this

car is simply sexy.” Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Daimler AG



EQ concept in the compact class



Stuttgart/Frankfurt. The Mercedes-Benz Concept EQA, which will make its

World Premiere at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt (September

2017), demonstrates how the EQ strategy can be introduced to the compact

class. Featuring one electric motor at the front axle and one at the rear, the

electric athlete has a system output of over 200 kW. The drive characteristics

can be altered by varying the permanent all-wheel drive's front to rear torque

distribution. The Concept EQA shows which program has been selected on a

unique virtual radiator grille.



The Concept EQ (Paris Motor Show 2016) – a study with the look of a sporty SUV

coupe – heralded the launch of the new EQ product and technology brand. Now

Mercedes-Benz is showing how an EQ model in the compact segment could look.

At the same time, the Concept EQA is another example of the logical evolution of

the Sensual Purity design idiom: sharp edges and lines have been significantly

reduced. One example of the new electric aesthetic is the light technology which

features laser fibers. Here a laser-activated medium is embedded in the center of a

fiber-optic cable. The eye-catching spiral-shaped light signet underlines the electric

concept, its design evoking the copper windings of an electric motor and the

animation visualizing electrical impulses.



Two electric motors, with a system output that can be increased to over

200 kW thanks to scalable battery components, and permanent all-wheel drive

deliver impressive dynamic performance. The two drive programs "Sport" and

"Sport Plus" offer a different front to rear torque distribution, allowing a choice of

individual drive characteristics.



The black panel at the front end acts as a virtual radiator grille and changes its look

according to the drive program. In the "Sport" drive program the grille depicts a

flaming wing in horizontal format, while in "Sport Plus" mode vertical struts in the

style of a Panamericana radiator grille are displayed.



In combination with the intelligent Mercedes-Benz operating strategy, the Concept

EQA achieves a range of around 400 kilometers, depending on the battery capacity

installed.



The highly efficient lithium-ion battery with pouch cells is supplied by the Daimler Page 5

subsidiary Deutsche ACCUMOTIVE. Thanks to their modular design, the innovative

battery systems have a model-specific total capacity of over 60 kWh.



The Concept EQA can be charged via induction or wallbox and is also ready for

rapid charging. The vision for using public charging stations is "seamless charging:"

this Mercedes me-based service makes it easy to charge and pay at different

charging stations.



EQ: the new electric mobility brand from the inventor of the automobile

EQ offers a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem of products, services,

technologies and innovations. The spectrum ranges from electric vehicles and

wallboxes to charging services and home energy storage units. The name EQ

stands for "Electric Intelligence" and is derived from the Mercedes-Benz brand

values of "Emotion and Intelligence". The new brand encompasses all key aspects

for customer-focused electric mobility and extends beyond the vehicle itself. Future

models will embody the essentials of state-of-the-art electric mobility: the fusion of

emotively appealing and intelligent design, exceptional driving pleasure, high

everyday practicality and maximum safety, a hallmark of every vehicle from the

inventor of the automobile.



The first series-produced model of the new EQ product brand, the EQC, is set to be

produced at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen from 2019. It is based on the

Concept EQ exhibited in Paris last year.



Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ and smart vision EQ fortwo: further EQ show cars

The Concept EQ (Paris Motor Show 2016) – a study with the look of a sporty SUV

coupe – heralded the launch of the new EQ technology and product brand. The

four-seater vehicle offers innovative solutions in its interior as well. The focus of the

driver-oriented cockpit is on simple, touch-based controls with a new electric

aesthetic, consistently reflecting the exterior styling.



The smart vision EQ fortwo, like the Mercedes-Benz Concept EQA, will celebrate its

world premiere at the 2017 International Motor Show in Frankfurt. The smart show

car provides a new vision of urban mobility and individualized, highly flexible local

public transport: the autonomous concept vehicle picks up its passengers directly

from their chosen location. New individualization options help users to recognize

that it is "their" vehicle: the black panel on the front, the LED displays in place of

the headlamps and rear lamps and the large projection surfaces on the sides of the

smart vision EQ fortwo allow an unprecedented degree of vehicle individualization,

ideal for car sharing. Freed from the task of driving, the passengers are able to

relax in the large interior.



Design statement with compelling proportions

Following the Concept A Sedan (Auto Shanghai 2017), the Concept EQA is

another example of the logical evolution of the Sensual Purity design idiom:

sharp edges and lines have been significantly reduced on this sporty twodoor

model. The Concept EQA is the first Mercedes-Benz all-electric concept

vehicle in the compact segment and, like the Concept EQ, this latest member

of the EQ family also embodies progressive luxury. Balanced proportions,

sensual surfaces and stimulating graphic contrasts make this a highly

attractive vehicle. Add future-defining electric mobility, and the result is a

bipolarity of emotion and intelligence: the show car is both hot and cool at

the same time.



The Concept EQA's purist design, with its emphasis on surfaces and clear contours,

gives the vehicle a supremely sporty and modern character as well as accurately

designed details with a high value and degree of exclusivity. The Concept EQA has

the potential to usher in a new design era.



With its two-box design and its short overhangs, the Concept EQA (length/width/

height: 168.7/71.3/56.2 in; wheelbase: 107.4 in) has dynamic and compact

proportions. Short overhangs, particularly at the rear, and the shallow greenhouse,

which is positioned well back, emphasize the volume of the vehicle body, while the

integration of modern graphics creates a unique, sporty character. The alubeam

paint finish produces a powerful contrast with the black panoramic glass roof and

with the black panels. The muscular wheel arches emphasize the exclusive 20-inch

wheels.



Instead of a conventional radiator grille, the show car features a black panel with

integrated LED matrix at the front, flowing seamlessly out of the bonnet. This black

panel is a virtual radiator grille which can completely change in appearance: the

Concept EQA shows the surrounding world which drive program the driver has

selected via an animated design in the virtual grille. In the "Sport" drive program the

grille depicts a flaming wing in horizontal format, while in "Sport Plus" mode vertical

struts in the style of a Panamericana radiator grille are displayed. Common to both

grille variants is the illuminated central star.



The headlamps are seamlessly embedded in the black panel grille and, together

with the animated 3D grille, produce the new EQ face. The signet of the daytime

running lamps reflects the hallmark Mercedes-Benz look. This underlines the feel of Page 8

effortless superiority and sportiness. The blue lines are continued in the bumpers,

giving the vehicle a lower-slung look.



When it comes to the light technology, Mercedes-Benz has opted for laser fibers.

Unlike laser diodes, where electrical energy flows into a semiconductor, here a

laser-activated medium is embedded in the center of a fiber-optic cable. This new

technology ensures homogeneous lighting of the road and, from a design point of

view, creates a three-dimensional look with precise contours. The spiral-shaped

light signet underlines the electric concept, its design evoking the copper windings

of an electric motor and the animation visualizing electrical impulses.



The large, wrap-around rear window extends around the sides as far as the

muscular shoulders. Beneath the black window is a lighting strip, which also

extends across the entire width of the vehicle, underlining the sporty nature of the

Concept EQA. Like the headlamps at the front, the rear lamps also use laser fiber

technology and also visualize electrical impulses.



Further black panels at the front (central star and radiator grille surround), rear

(bumpers) and sides (graphical element above side sills) of the Concept EQA

accommodate LED strips. These are elements of a unique welcome light, which

could be activated during the remote parking process, for example.



Powertrain

The electric athlete in the compact segment

The Concept EQA features a powerful electric drive system: two electric

motors with a system output that can be increased to over 200 kW thanks to

scalable battery components, and permanent all-wheel drive ensure high

driving dynamics. The two drive programs offer a choice of individual drive

characteristics.



The Concept EQA has one electric motor at the front axle and one at the rear. The

total output is over 200 kW and maximum torque is over 368 lb-ft. The electric

athlete sprints from zero to 60 mph in around 5 seconds. The impressive driving

dynamics and ride safety come courtesy of the electric all-wheel drive system with

axle-variable torque distribution and the battery installed deep in the vehicle floor

between the axles.



The two drive programs "Sport" and "Sport Plus" offer a different front to rear

torque distribution, allowing the driver a choice of individual performance

characteristics.



In combination with the intelligent Mercedes-Benz operating strategy, the Concept

EQA achieves a range of around 400 kilometers. The vehicle can be charged via

induction or wallbox and is also ready for rapid charging. At a rapid charging station

the Concept EQA can be charged enough in less than 10 minutes to produce a

range of 100 km.



In addition to its internal development and production expertise and its modular

strategy for alternative powertrains, part of Daimler AG's philosophy is to ensure

that it has direct access to key components for electric mobility. The highly

efficient lithium-ion battery with pouch cells is supplied by the Daimler subsidiary

Deutsche ACCUMOTIVE. Thanks to their modular design, the innovative battery

systems have a model-specific total capacity of over 60 kWh.



Intelligently networked charging solutions

The Concept EQA can be charged via induction or wallbox and is also ready

for rapid charging. The EQ brand goes far beyond the electric vehicle. EQ

("Electric Intelligence") stands for a comprehensive electric ecosystem of

services, technologies and innovations. One example of this is the vision of

"seamless charging:" this Mercedes me-based service is designed to make it

easy for the customer to recharge at any charging station and simply pay

online within the Mercedes-Benz ecosystem.



Mercedes-Benz already offers an extensive charging infrastructure for electric cars,

including a wallbox as a rapid charging option for the home, the free "Charge&Pay"

app for convenient recharging at public charging stations as well as – for homeowners

and businesses – stationary energy storage units for the power generated

by photovoltaic or solar systems.



In the future maintaining the power supply will be even more straightforward,

thanks to charge management and the intelligent charging station search. The

vision of "seamless charging" goes a step further: in the future it will be easy for

customers to charge their electric vehicles at any charging station and pay without

having to register for various different portals or hold a range of different charging

cards. With Mercedes me-based charging, the customer remains within the

Mercedes-Benz electromobile ecosystem and gets all of the services from a single

source.



The Concept EQA can be charged at home or at the workplace and is also ready for

rapid charging while out and about. In the future, Mercedes-Benz energy storage

units could form an ideal symbiosis with the cordless induction charging system or

the wallbox. Households that have their own photovoltaic system and which store

their surplus solar power in a Mercedes-Benz energy storage unit can thus benefit

from a "green" source of power that is extensively independent of the energy

market.



Intelligently networked charging solutions form an integral part of the MercedesBenz

Cars electric mobility initiative, as customer acceptance of electric mobility is

closely associated with the availability of a comprehensive infrastructure.



In spring 2017 Daimler AG became a lead investor in the U.S. charging solution Page 11

provider ChargePoint, Inc. The aim of this strategic investment is to significantly

expand the portfolio in the area of intelligent charging solutions and to provide the

customer with an all-embracing, premium electric mobility service. Currently

offering more than 33,000 charging spots, ChargePoint is the world's leading

provider in the electric mobility charging solutions segment and is the market

leader in the USA. The plan is to expand the business to the European market as

well.



CASE

Networked strategy

CASE – these letters are shaping the future of mobility. They stand for the fields of

networking (Connected), autonomous driving (Autonomous), flexible use (Shared &

Services) and electric drive systems (Electric). The four CASE fields are an integral

part of the corporate strategy of Daimler AG. The aim is to shape intuitive mobility

for our customers through intelligent dovetailing of the CASE topics.



Mercedes-Benz Cars already plays a leading role in all four areas today. For

example, all activities in the area of connectivity are focused on the digital brand

Mercedes me, which gives customers access to an extensive and personalized

range of services by app, website or straight from their car.



On the way to autonomous driving, Mercedes-Benz has for years been a key driver

of development and has repeatedly set the benchmark. To this end, the Mercedes

engineers use what is known as sensor fusion. The data from different sensors,

such as cameras, ultrasound and radar, are intelligently combined and analyzed.

With smart vision EQ fortwo, the smart brand is also demonstrating what driving

without a steering wheel could look like in the future of carsharing.



The inventor of the car is already playing a leading role in the field of Sharing &

Services. The mobility services used by over 14.5 million people range from freefloating

carsharing (car2go) and private peer-to-peer carsharing (Croove), through

ride-hailing (mytaxi) to the mobility platform (moovel).



Mercedes-Benz is pursuing a holistic approach to powertrain electrification. Apart

from the EQ brand with a family of vehicles, Mercedes-Benz is also developing a

holistic ecosystem, which, alongside the vehicle itself, also comprises a

comprehensive electric mobility offering. This extends from intelligent services and

energy storage units for private and commercial customers to charging

technologies and sustainable recycling. On the road to emission-free driving

Daimler is systematically pursuing a three-lane drive system strategy in order to

implement maximum environmental compatibility across all vehicle classes (incl.

commercial vehicles, vans) – with an intelligent mix of the latest combustion

engines and partial electrification through 48-volt technology, tailor-made EQ

Power plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles with battery or fuel cell drive systems.



By focusing on CASE Daimler is preparing for the mobility of the future.

# # #