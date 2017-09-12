The three-door hatch has all-wheel drive from 2 electric motors and a total output of 268 hp.
Mercedes extends its plans for a full lineup of electric cars by unveiling the EQ A concept for a futuristic three-door hatchback. In Frankfurt, The model joins the Vision EQ ForTwo Concept that imagines an even smaller electric model for future car-sharing fleets.
The EQ A retains the smooth, lozenge-like shape that’s common to the rest of Mercedes’ EQ concepts. In this case, a rounded nose with short overhangs leads to a steeply raked windshield and flowing roof that cascades over the hatch. It’s a handsome design that looks straight from the future.
The designers include some high-tech flourishes, too. For example, there’s an adaptive grille that features a horizontal blue line during the Sport driving mode. Switching to Sport Plus switches the appearance to vertical, red slats that evoke Mercedes’ Panamericana grille.
In addition, the EQ A eschews the modern trend towards LED lights in favor of laser fibers. These units use illuminated filaments, and Mercedes intends them to look like “the copper windings of an electric motor.”
The EQ A features a pair of electric motors – one on each axle. In total, they would offer over 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 368 pound-feet (499 Newton-meters) of torque. Acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) would take around 5 seconds.
A 60-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery would let drivers travel over 249 miles (400 kilometers). Charging would be possible either from a plug or wirelessly through induction.
“Our electric initiative is gathering pace: by 2022 Mercedes-Benz Cars will have launched more than ten all-electric vehicles on the market,” Dr. Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler AG said. “Concept EQA proves that we are serious about introducing electric mobility throughout the portfolio.”
The first EQ-branded model on the road will be the EQ C in 2019, and it’ll take inspiration from the Concept EQ crossover from last year’s Paris Motor Show.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
"The progressive vehicle concept of the Concept EQA combines impressive
dynamism with a long range that is ideal for day-to-day driving, and is based on an
architecture exclusively developed for the battery-electric models." Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Group Research
and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development
“With our Concept EQA we have reinterpreted our design philosophy of Sensual
Purity and developed the Modern Luxury into a Progressive Luxury for our EQ
brand. We eliminated creases and lines and reached the next level of purity. With
its stunning proportions, seamless flowing surfaces, combined with stimulating
graphics using high tech black panels, it is definitively a bold design statement: this
car is simply sexy.” Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Daimler AG
EQ: the new electric mobility brand from the inventor of the automobile
EQ offers a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem of products, services,
technologies and innovations. The spectrum ranges from electric vehicles and
wallboxes to charging services and home energy storage units. The name EQ
stands for "Electric Intelligence" and is derived from the Mercedes-Benz brand
values of "Emotion and Intelligence". The new brand encompasses all key aspects
for customer-focused electric mobility and extends beyond the vehicle itself. Future
models will embody the essentials of state-of-the-art electric mobility: the fusion of
emotively appealing and intelligent design, exceptional driving pleasure, high
everyday practicality and maximum safety, a hallmark of every vehicle from the
inventor of the automobile.
The first series-produced model of the new EQ product brand, the EQC, is set to be
produced at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen from 2019. It is based on the
Concept EQ exhibited in Paris last year.
Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ and smart vision EQ fortwo: further EQ show cars
The Concept EQ (Paris Motor Show 2016) – a study with the look of a sporty SUV
coupe – heralded the launch of the new EQ technology and product brand. The
four-seater vehicle offers innovative solutions in its interior as well. The focus of the
driver-oriented cockpit is on simple, touch-based controls with a new electric
aesthetic, consistently reflecting the exterior styling.
The smart vision EQ fortwo, like the Mercedes-Benz Concept EQA, will celebrate its
world premiere at the 2017 International Motor Show in Frankfurt. The smart show
car provides a new vision of urban mobility and individualized, highly flexible local
public transport: the autonomous concept vehicle picks up its passengers directly
from their chosen location. New individualization options help users to recognize
that it is "their" vehicle: the black panel on the front, the LED displays in place of
the headlamps and rear lamps and the large projection surfaces on the sides of the
smart vision EQ fortwo allow an unprecedented degree of vehicle individualization,
ideal for car sharing. Freed from the task of driving, the passengers are able to
relax in the large interior.
CASE
Networked strategy
CASE – these letters are shaping the future of mobility. They stand for the fields of
networking (Connected), autonomous driving (Autonomous), flexible use (Shared &
Services) and electric drive systems (Electric). The four CASE fields are an integral
part of the corporate strategy of Daimler AG. The aim is to shape intuitive mobility
for our customers through intelligent dovetailing of the CASE topics.
Mercedes-Benz Cars already plays a leading role in all four areas today. For
example, all activities in the area of connectivity are focused on the digital brand
Mercedes me, which gives customers access to an extensive and personalized
range of services by app, website or straight from their car.
On the way to autonomous driving, Mercedes-Benz has for years been a key driver
of development and has repeatedly set the benchmark. To this end, the Mercedes
engineers use what is known as sensor fusion. The data from different sensors,
such as cameras, ultrasound and radar, are intelligently combined and analyzed.
With smart vision EQ fortwo, the smart brand is also demonstrating what driving
without a steering wheel could look like in the future of carsharing.
The inventor of the car is already playing a leading role in the field of Sharing &
Services. The mobility services used by over 14.5 million people range from freefloating
carsharing (car2go) and private peer-to-peer carsharing (Croove), through
ride-hailing (mytaxi) to the mobility platform (moovel).
Mercedes-Benz is pursuing a holistic approach to powertrain electrification. Apart
from the EQ brand with a family of vehicles, Mercedes-Benz is also developing a
holistic ecosystem, which, alongside the vehicle itself, also comprises a
comprehensive electric mobility offering. This extends from intelligent services and
energy storage units for private and commercial customers to charging
technologies and sustainable recycling. On the road to emission-free driving
Daimler is systematically pursuing a three-lane drive system strategy in order to
implement maximum environmental compatibility across all vehicle classes (incl.
commercial vehicles, vans) – with an intelligent mix of the latest combustion
engines and partial electrification through 48-volt technology, tailor-made EQ
Power plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles with battery or fuel cell drive systems.
By focusing on CASE Daimler is preparing for the mobility of the future.
# # #