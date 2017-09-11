Remember the challenge the creators of the Gran Turismo video game started a while back? The last concept from the series we saw was Emerson Fittipaldi’s EF7 Vision Gran Turismo, a 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) track weapon, and now the Italian design house Zagato is presenting another entry into the competition.

Meet the Zagato IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo concept, which was recently partly revealed in several images and a video, shot during last weekend’s Grand Basel collector car event in Basel, Switzerland. The study was demonstrated by the company’s CEO, Andrea Zagato, who hinted to MotorAuthority that a second and a more hardcore version will be revealed soon.







“The Vision Gran Turismo, even if it was thought for the Sony PlayStation, is shaped on the base of our experience in designing real cars,” he told the press during the event in Basel. “I dream of returning to the Grand Basel 2018 with a Vmax concept of the IsoRivolta Vision.”

The new Zagato concept is inspired by the Rivolta, an elegant 2+2 coupe from the early 1960s produced by Iso, the same company that designed and manufactured the legendary Isetta. The car was powered by a V8 Chevrolet small-block engine, delivering 300 horsepower (221 kilowatts), 340 hp (250 kW), or 350 hp (257 kW). It was a relatively advanced vehicle for that era with four disc brakes and multi-link suspension derived from Jaguar’s large models of the time.







Back to the IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo concept, no mechanical details were revealed during its presentation in Switzerland. However, Zagato hinted “a true GT needs a powerful engine,” so we can imagine the study has something special underneath the sexy skin.

Unfortunately, the car won’t get a road-legal production version, but you will still be able to drive it in the Grand Turismo Sport video game from early October.

Source: Zagato via MotorAuthority