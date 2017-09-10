2006. That was the year when TVR effectively ceased production and entered a dark era. It wasn’t until 2013 when the British sports car marque was revived under new ownership with Les Edgar at the helm and in charge of resurrecting the brand from its own ashes. After years of work, the company is proud to reveal its all-new car, which pays tribute to the past by bringing back the Griffith moniker used between 1991 and 2002.

Based on a completely new platform taking advantage of Gordon Murray’s iStream architecture, the two-seater coupe features a carbon body that draws inspiration from the past, but with a modern twist. Some people have said it bears a resemblance to the Toyota FT-1 concept, but we believe it’s merely a coincidence.







At the heart of the reborn Griffith is a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine found in the Ford Mustang GT, but further tweaked by Cosworth to produce 500 horsepower. Output is channeled to the rear axle through a six-speed manual gearbox to grant the performance two-seater coupe with a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than four seconds before maxing out at over 200 mph (322 kph).

Weighing a mere 1,250 kilograms (2,755 pounds) perfectly distributed 50:50 front/rear, the first new TVR in many years is shaping up to be nimble and agile while tackling corners. If you’re wondering about the car’s size, it is 4314 millimeters (169.8 inches) long, 1850 mm (72.8 in) wide, and 1239 mm (48.7 in) tall, making it substantially smaller than a Porsche 911.

It sits on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels backed by aluminum six-piston calipers with two-piece 370-mm vented discs and four-piston calipers with 350-mm vented discs, respectively. Since a modern TVR has to meet more stringent regulations, the new Griffith comes with ABS, traction control, and airbags.







The first order of business for TVR is to kick off production towards the end of 2018 and the initial batch of 500 units is going to be labeled “Launch Edition.” Most of them have already been pre-sold for £90,000 (approximately $118,000) a pop and will be in the hands of customers in 2019. Future versions will lower and increase that price, depending on the amount of standard kit.

According to Autocar, production will take place in the Rassau Industrial Estate, Ebbw Vale in Wales at an existing 184,000-square-feet factory set to be revamped following an investment of about £30 million ($39.6M). Around 150 people will be working there to put together the new Griffith and its cool side exhausts.

Welcome back, TVR!