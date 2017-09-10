It’s always a pleasure to see a vintage race car still being used to the fullest rather than sitting in a garage collecting dust while the owner is patiently waiting for its value to increase in order to flip it for a nice profit. But Martin Hunt is not that kind of a man as he decided to take what used to be a pristine 1963 AC Cobra with many of the original parts and race it at the 2017 Goodwood Revival. He took part in the Kinrara Trophy race, and as you can see, it was raining.

Tackling a wet track in a car that is more than half a century old is not for the faint-hearted as many things could go wrong. Unfortunately for our hero, the situation took a turn for the worse when he didn’t follow the optimal route for the upcoming right corner and reached the side of the track where there was a lot of water, thus losing tire grip. Consequently, keeping control of the AC Cobra proved to be impossible and the car was “sucked off onto the grass,” as described by the commentator.

Since the track didn’t have a gravel trap to slow down the car, the impact was quite powerful as both sides of the Cobra hit the tire barriers, causing some serious damages in the process. Hopefully, it will live to see another day after many hours in the workshop to put the car back into shape. Valuable cars such as this AC Cobra estimated to be worth around $1 million usually get a second chance in life.

A 1963 model, this particular AC Cobra is a mélange of the Mk 1 and Mk 2 as it has the steering box and suspension of the former, together with the bigger 4.7-liter engine of the latter. Throughout its life, it was raced in numerous hill climb and sprint events and was in the hands of many owners, including ex-Formula 1 driver Rupert Keegan.