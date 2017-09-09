What can you do in about 30 seconds? Name a couple of your favorite cars, or maybe recite the lyrics of your favorite song? Well, that’s cool. But the Bugatti Chiron is able to do a bit more than that, like hitting 249 miles per hour (400 kilometers per hour) from a standstill, in only 32.6 seconds. Yes, the Chiron is cooler than you.

Jokes aside, in standard mode, the French supercar is electronically limited to 237 mph (381 kph), while a special key on the doorsill activates a regime where the car can reach 261 mph (420 kph), 3 mph (5 kph) more than the Veyron Super Sport World Record Edition (WRE).





Actually, on theory, the Chiron is capable of hitting a little over 280 mph (450 kph), as the company’s test driver Andy Wallace recently revealed to Popular Mechanics. That’s some 12 mph (19 kph) more than the unrestricted Veyron Super Sport which registered 268 mph (431 kph) back in 2010.







But the acceleration is even more impressive than the top speed. See, the car needs only 2.4 seconds to reach 60 mph (97 kph) and 6.5 seconds to hit 120 mph (200 kph). The next step is 190 mph (300 kph) in 13.6 seconds and, finally as this video proves, 249 mph (400 kph) in 32.6 seconds. The absolute top speed the Chiron is capable of, if using proper tires, is considered to be around 288 mph (463 kph).

Interestingly, as we discovered during our test drive of the hypercar, the Chiron could be a good daily driver, as well, with enough space for things like your cell phone, sunglasses, and a bottle of water. The front trunk can even fit a standard carry-on bag.

Source: Bugatti