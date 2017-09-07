The custom creations will span 1970 - 1996 model year Classics and are now available to order.
Florida-based East Coast Defender has been keeping the Land Rover Defender flame alive with custom builds of the iconic model since 2013. Now, the company is preparing to embrace the Range Rover Classic as part of its repertoire of off-roaders. The company is currently working on a prototype build of a Classic appropriately named Project Alpha, which is based on a long-wheelbase 1995 model. It would seem the niche company is doing very well with its custom Land Rover creations thus far, because Project Alpha is slated to be unveiled next January at the company’s new West Coast Design studio in Malibu, California.
According to East Coast Defender, each Range Rover Classic will be custom-built per the wishes of the customer. The build begins with an original Range Rover Classic model from 1970 through 1996, which is stripped to the frame and completely redone. If that sounds like a typical classic car restoration, you’re not wrong. However, instead of just rebuilding or replacing original parts, ECD creates a modern vehicle with upgraded powertrains, suspensions, and custom interiors.
Customers can choose between a pair of GM V8 engines producing either 330 or 430 horsepower, connected to automatic or manual transmissions. Ten exterior colors and five interior colors will be available, along with a suite of modern electronic options and luxury appointments.
“Our custom RRC will bring the car to the 21st Century, without sacrificing its classic heritage and originality,” said Elliot Humble, East Coast Defender co-owner. “We’ll make it feel much more premium by focusing on some key design elements. For example, we’ll keep the original seats, but completely rebuild them with premium leather, stitching and trim appointments. We’ll also rebuild the entire center console and integrate the latest audio and mobile technology creating a luxury treatment that is both modern and practical for everyday use. There will simply be nothing comparable on the market.”
ECD says the order banks are now open for new Range Rover Classics. With Project Alpha scheduled to be completed in January 2018, expect deliveries of customer vehicles to take place later next year.
Source: East Coast Defender