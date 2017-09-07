A dream come true for some people, Ford has confirmed the Ranger is going to spawn a sporty Raptor derivative. It will carry the same suffix as the Blue Oval’s other high-performance pickup truck, the F-150 Raptor, and will aim to take the Ranger to a “whole new level” once it will go on sale next year.

Technical specifications have not been provided, but at least we do have a fast-paced teaser video showing the first-ever Ranger Raptor being put through its paces while undergoing testing in Australia. Rumors of a go-faster version have been swirly around the Internet since 2015 and now we know for sure that it’s coming.

The biggest piece of the puzzle that’s missing right now is the identity of the engine, with some saying it will be a gasoline unit while others are suggesting it will get a diesel. From what we can hear, chances are the Ranger Raptor will utilize a gasoline mill, with the 3.5-liter V6 borrowed from the F-150 Raptor being a safe guess. It pumps out 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (691 Newton-meters) of torque, so that should prove to be plenty of EcoBoost muscle. Another possibility is represented by the lesser 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 rated at 325 hp (242 kW) and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) from the latest F-150.

If it will go down the diesel route as suggested by a prototype spotted last month in the United States, an upgraded iteration of the five-cylinder, 3.2-liter available with 197 hp (147 kW) and 346 lb-ft (470 Nm) in the lesser Ranger models seems plausible. Maybe Ford will decide to offer both engines, depending on market. Regardless, a ten-speed automatic transmission jointly developed with General Motors will likely be in charge of channeling the power to all four wheels.

The standard Ranger set to be built in Michigan is scheduled to arrive in the U.S. for the 2019 model year, but it seems unlikely the Raptor will be available from day one, hence why the 2020MY is a more realistic scenario. Meanwhile, the fast midsize pickup truck is pinned for a 2018 launch in the Asia Pacific region.

Source: Ford