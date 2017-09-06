Famous A-list celebrities walking down public streets elicit a lot of attention. You see them on the big and small screen, have posters of them on your wall, and will likely never encounter them in person. But if you do, all your fanboy/girl senses takeover. In the car world, the Bugatti Chiron is that A-list celebrity.

In the video above, amongst other gorgeous supercars, lucky London car spotters see a brand-new Bugatti Chiron roaming the streets. After the rare Bugatti is noticed, a swarm of young car enthusiasts pull out their phones and cameras while sprinting on foot and by bike after the Chiron – almost like paparazzi following a Kardashian. A kid with an SLR camera even steps out in front of the supercar to grab a snap of the hypercar, similar to a Rallycross photographer risking his life for the perfect shot.

Lucky for the spotters – unlucky for the driver – the Chiron is forced to stop at a traffic light. This gives the spectators a prime opportunity to grab a picture, and gaze at the gorgeous white and black body.

According to autoevolution, the Chiron in the video runs for a scant $3.8M. This 4,400-pound (1,995-kilogram) monster is powered by a beastly quad-turbocharged 8.0-Liter W16 engine producing 1,479 horsepower (1,103 kilowatts) and 1,181 pound-feet of torque (1,600 Newton-meters). Not to mention, it’s capable of a 2.5-second 0-60 sprint, and is electronically limited to a 261 mph top speed.

In addition to the video above, there’s a longer version that includes sights of other high horsepower and price supercars – featuring the likes of the Porsche 918 Spyder, Ferrari 488 GTB, and Pagani Huayra. Thankfully, the video also captures some beautiful exhaust notes of the exotic cars.

Feast your eyes – and ears – on 12 minutes of supercar heaven below.

Source: autoevolution