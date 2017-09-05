Once upon a time, if you wanted your V8 muscle car to have a throaty rock-the-pavement sound that pretty much every gearhead loves, you had to commit to living with that increased volume forever. That might be okay for you, but your passengers, neighbors, and anyone within a quarter-mile of your burbly ride might object. Hence the popularity of multi-mode exhaust systems, which have been transitioning from the aftermarket realm to factory-installed items, as Ford has done with its Good Neighbor active exhaust system for the 2018 Mustang.

We’ve already seen (or rather, heard) this system in action through Ford’s nifty little commercial advertising the setup. Not only does the system quiet the car down, it actually offers multiple settings from mild to mildly loud, depending on your mood and whether or not you want to annoy your neighbors with a crack-of-dawn rip of the throttle. The system can also be programmed to change modes automatically at certain times, so if you forget to turn the volume down after a night of cruising, the Mustang’s V8 rumble won’t disturb the visiting in-laws in the morning.

But manufacturers are notorious for filling commercials and videos with enhanced exhaust sounds, so how well does this system really work? A YouTuber by the name of Quixotiic found out when he happened upon a 2018 Mustang GT that, according to his video description, was being driven by Ford’s North American boss of public relations in the mountains near Los Angeles over the Labor Day holiday. The rep was happy to demonstrate the Mustang’s active exhaust settings on-the-spot, which Quixotiic caught on camera for us to hear.

The video starts with the car in quiet mode, which to Ford’s credit is pretty darned quiet. From there it goes up the scale to a deep growl that we assume is track mode – the loudest setting that appears to be as satisfying to enthusiasts behind the wheel as it would be annoying to senior citizens across the street. In between are normal and sport modes, which give enough noise to presumably satisfy just about everyone.

We can’t wait to try it out ourselves, but for now it appears Ford’s active exhaust system does a good job of actually being both Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Source: Quixotiic via YouTube