It's the car that “defines the modern British luxury.”

The all-new third generation Bentley Continental GT continues a legacy of posh grand tourers with an incredible attention to detail, opulent interiors, and impressive performance. Given the Conti’s testament, it’s not a surprise the new model takes the evolutionary approach, rather than the revolutionary.

More about the new Conti GT:


If you still don’t feel familiar with the design ideas behind the 2018 GT, Bentley’s Director of Design, Stefan Sielaff, is here to explain you “the traceable bloodline that has influenced” the vehicle. As he sketches in the Bentley Design studio, he says, and we totally agree, the car is “instantly recognizable as a Continental, while still clearly defining a new form language” for the British manufacturer in both “the surfacing and details.”

It’s not just a car. It’s an object that “defines the modern British luxury,” Sielaff says, with lines and forms inspired by aircraft fuselages. The headlights, on the other hand, borrow their design and detailing from the “perfect cut crystal glass.”

2018 Bentley Continental GT design explained
2018 Bentley Continental GT design explained
2018 Bentley Continental GT design explained

The same amazing level of detailing can be found in the interior, too – about 18 months have been spent by Bentley’s design team to develop the embroidery, individually optimize, and program the exact alignment of each one of the 712 stitches in the cabin. It takes nearly 100 hours for 1,000 craftspeople to complete the interior of each new Continental GT.

Revived in 2003, the DNA of the Continental can be traced through the past six decades to where the name began – the R-Type Continental of 1952. About 15 years ago, the British automaker brought it back to life launching the first modern Conti GT that defined a new segment – the luxury Grand Tourer.
 


But the 2018 Continental GT is also a mechanical masterpiece with its upgraded 6.0-liter W12 engine delivering impressive 626 horsepower (466 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (897 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s enough power for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in only 3.7 seconds.

Source: Bentley

Be part of something big