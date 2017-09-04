A “near luxury sedan” slightly bigger than the BMW 3 Series but at the same time smaller than the platform-sharing Kia Stinger. That’s one way to describe the G70 set to act as the third model in Hyundai’s newly established premium standalone brand. While the bigger G80 and G90 are both essentially reskinned Hyundais wearing tuxedos, the G70 will be a Genesis model through and through.

A one-minute teaser video released today comes to announce the premiere is scheduled to take place on September 15, but not at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The decision not to host the debut on European territory makes perfect sense considering the luxury marque won’t be launched on the old continent until after the end of the decade. So, rather than bringing it to IAA, Genesis will introduce the G70 at home in South Korea’s capital, Seoul to highlight the company’s place of birth. There’s a good chance it will then head to the Los Angeles Auto Show scheduled to open its doors at the beginning of December. If not, we’ll likely see it a month later in Detroit.

Previewed by the attractive New York concept shown above, we already know the sports sedan in its strongest iteration will be quicker than the Stinger thanks partially to its lighter, smaller body. It should use just about the same engines, topped by a 3.3-liter V6 with a pair of turbochargers pushing out a healthy 365 horsepower in the Kia. Rear-wheel drive is expected to come as standard, with buyers being able to pay more for AWD as it will be the case with the Stinger. When and if it will arrive on European territory, the G70 will be a good candidate for a 2.2-liter diesel, providing these will still be a popular choice beyond 2020.

The G70 will eventually be followed by three additional models between now and late 2019, a couple of SUVs and a coupe. A third SUV is earmarked for a 2021 launch and all three high-riding models could have something to do with the GV60, GV70, and GV80 nameplates registered a while ago with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The firm’s SUV ambitions have already been previewed via the GV80 concept shown at New York Auto Show earlier this year.

Video: Genesis