This weekend’s Italian Grand Prix was a bit disappointing for Ferrari and its drivers, considering Mercedes-AMG’s crushing 1-2 triumph, but Scuderia stars Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen definitely had some fun visiting the country. A few days before Sunday’s race, the two drivers, joined by Ferrari’s third F1 driver, Antonio Giovinazzi, had the chance to test drive Alfa Romeo’s most powerful production model in history at the company’s test circuit at the Balocco (Vercelli) Testing Center.







A short 1:30-minute video shows the three F1 pilots having fun in three red Giulia Quadrifoglios, each powered by a Ferrari-engineered 2.9-liter biturbo V6 with 505 horsepower (377 kilowatts) mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. With a top speed of 191 miles per hour (307 kilometers per hour) and 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint of 3.9 seconds, the sports sedan is no stranger to the race track, as it managed to set a Nurburgring record of 7:31 minutes about a year ago, then beating the Porsche Panamera Turbo.







Both Vettel and Raikkonen are celebrating new deals with Ferrari F1 Team, part of the big Fiat Chrysler Automobiles family. The four-time world champion will stay with the Scuderia until 2020 with a rumored annual salary of at least $40 million, more than any other F1 driver. The Finn on the other hand has secured his seat for one more year.

As for the Giulia QV, it was recently slightly updated for the U.S. market with more standard equipment - a 14-speaker Harmon Kardon stereo and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking. Those two features were offered optionally for the 2017 Giulia, which explains the $1,500 price increase for the base QV model. Those two equipment improvements are the only notable changes for the sports sedan, entering 2018 model year.

Source: Alfa Romeo