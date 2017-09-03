Most people are on the same page when it comes to the appearance of the 2019 Porsche Cayenne as the general opinion is that the styling is merely a discreet update of the old one. The company’s director of exterior design, Peter Varga, is showing on video some of the changes the SUV from Stuttgart had to go through for its third generation.

A quick look at the front fascia of the old one and the new 2019MY would make it hard to identify which is which, but upon a closer inspection the headlights have been slightly reshaped and have a high-tech tri-dimensional look. In addition, the wings are a little bit more bulged than before, while the air inlet vents with horizontal fins flanking the grille are now wider than before and serve a technical purpose.

The side profile shows a somewhat flatter roofline and a subtle revision of the window outline, though the changes are almost undetectable to the untrained eye unless you know beforehand they’re there. Porsche says the modifications made at the sides of the Cayenne were done for the purpose of lending the high-riding vehicle the appearance of a sports car.







The real magic has happened at the back where the new taillights take inspiration from those of the Panamera and have a so-called ribbon, which refers to the continuous light stretching over the entire width of the trunk lid to connect the two clusters. Some versions of the 911 already have that look and spy shots have shown the next-gen will get it as well, along with the production-ready Mission E due in 2019.

On the inside, it’s all about touch-sensitive controls replacing conventional buttons for a more modern layout heavily derived from the aforementioned Panamera. Compared to the previous Cayenne, the new version has a substantially larger infotainment display, which has required moving the central air vents below to free up room and allow Porsche to stretch the screen to a 12.3-inch size. A bump in quality is also being promised, along with more space for passengers and their luggage.

Porsche will have the 2019 Cayenne on display later this month at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Videos: Porsche