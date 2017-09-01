We’ve seen some pretty amazing Lego vehicle builds recently, including a scale replica of a Nissan GT-R Nismo, and a full-sized replica of a McLaren 720S, in honor of the supercar's showing at Goodwood. The latter of the two used more than 267,300 Lego bricks, and took workers more than 2,000 hours to complete. But this latest Lego creation is arguably even more impressive.

Yes, this is a full-size Lego replica of a Ferrari Formula One car, if you hadn't noticed. Modeled after Scuderia Ferrari’s SF-70H racer that took home GP wins at Australia, Bahrain, Monaco, and Hungary this year, the sculpture uses nearly 350,000 bricks, and took an impressive 750 man hours to build. Development of the digital blueprints along took more than 844 hours over a total of 66 days.







The build tips the scales at 1,250 pounds (567 kilograms), making it a bit lighter than the actual Ferrari SF-70H, which weighs in at 1,605 pounds (728 kilograms). It is constructed of 349,911 total pieces, and encompassed nearly 1,600 hours of planning and building form start to finish. It even coms with the appropriate Santander red and black livery.

The build is a full-scale adaptation of Lego’s "Speed Champions" series, which features not only small-scale models of the Ferrari SF-70H pictured here, but also endurance racers like the Mercedes-AMG GT3, the Ford GT, and production vehicles like the Bugatti Chiron and Corvette Z06 – each with their own unique figure. The kits range in price from $15.99 to as much as $129.99

The timelapse video above shows the entire build process from start to finish, totaling 750 hours and encompassing a team of more than 10 builders. Now it just needs a working Lego engine.

Source: Lego



