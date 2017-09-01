Volvo’s smallest crossover, the new XC40, is not going to skip out on the safety tech available in the larger models as the compact CUV will get a plethora of passive and active systems that originally appeared in the bigger SPA-based models. This will be the first model to ride on the company’s newly developed CMA platform and will feature everything from a 360-degree camera to a semi-autonomous driving system known in Volvo’s vocabulary as “Pilot Assist.”

Developed specifically for city use, the first-ever XC40 will live up to the Volvo badge by focusing on safety with technologies like Cross Traffic Alert with support for automatic braking. The fact that the new crossover is being teased in a video that actually features a white XC60 goes to show the new kid on the block will take after its larger stablemate when it comes to safety. It goes without saying some of the systems are going to cost extra, but it’s a good thing these will be available for those willing to fork out the money.

The latest video follows last week’s teaser announcing Volvo’s plans to put an end to in-car clutter thanks to a bounty of storage spaces and door pockets big enough to hold a laptop and a tablet. Going back in time, the first teaser released in the second half of July talked about the endless customization possibilities that will be offered.

Volvo isn’t ready to tell us just yet when it will fully reveal the XC40, but we do know the wraps will come off sometime this fall. It won’t happen at the Frankfurt Motor Show since the Geely-owned company won’t be there. Why? Because it’s only going to Detroit, Geneva, and the alternating Shanghai / Beijing while also organizing its own reveal events.

Source: Volvo